Brewers stay hot, top Mariners 7-3, but concern about Burnes

SEATTLE (AP) — Corbin Burnes pitched 5 1/3 innings before leaving with an apparent injury, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Seattle Mariners 7-3 on Monday night for their fourth win in five games.

While the Brewers continued to find success on the West Coast the immediate concern was the status of their staff ace.

The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner had just recorded the first out of the sixth inning on Julio Rodríguez long fly out to center field. Burnes (2-1) turned toward the Milwaukee dugout and summoned an athletic trainer and manager Craig Counsell and was removed from the game.

Burnes appeared to be pointing at his chest as he spoke with Milwaukee’s staff.

Burnes allowed two runs on three hits with three strikeouts. One of those runs scored immediately after he left the game as Ty France’s RBI double scored J.P. Crawford.

In his previous start Burnes threw eight shutout innings against Arizona.

Seattle starter Chris Flexen (0-3) threw six innings for Seattle, but it was the second inning that put the Mariners in a hole. Flexen allowed four hits and three runs in the inning, including Luke Voit’s RBI double and Owen Miller’s RBI single.

Brian Anderson added an RBI single in the sixth off Flexen and the Brewers added two more in the seventh off reliever Penn Murfee. Pinch-hitter Brice Turang hit his second homer of the season on the first pitch from Murfee and William Contreras added a two-out RBI single.

Seattle’s Cal Raleigh hit his second homer of the season in the second inning and Rodríguez homered in the eighth, his third.

PITCH CLOCK PICKOFF

Burnes used the pitch clock to his advantage to wiggle out of a jam in the fourth inning. With two runners on and two outs, Burnes held a 3-2 pitch to Jarred Kelenic until nearly the last second. But instead of throwing to the plate, he spun and caught Eugenio Suárez too far off second. Suárez was tagged out in a rundown.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: OF Jesse Winker was out of the starting lineup due to a sore oblique. Counsell said Winker was going to go through a full pregame workout with the hope he’d be back in the lineup on Tuesday.

Mariners: Seattle placed IF/OF Sam Haggerty on the 7-day injured list after hitting his head diving for a groundball over the weekend. Haggerty was feeling better but will be out until the upcoming weekend. … IF/OF Dylan Moore (oblique) is expected to start a rehab assignment in the minors this week.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Colin Rea (0-0, 1.59) makes his second start. Rea allowed one run and two hits with six strikeouts in his first start of the season last week at San Diego.

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (1-1, 2.70) allowed one run over 6 2/3 innings in a win over the Chicago Cubs in his last start.

