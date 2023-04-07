Brewers host the Cardinals to open 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (2-4) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (5-1) Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-0); Brewers:…

St. Louis Cardinals (2-4) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (5-1)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-0); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -163, Cardinals +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers open a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

Milwaukee went 86-76 overall and 46-35 in home games a season ago. The Brewers batted .234 as a team in the 2022 season with a .723 OPS.

St. Louis went 93-69 overall and 40-41 on the road last season. The Cardinals averaged 8.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .252 and slugging .420.

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (labrum), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (thumb), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (back), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

