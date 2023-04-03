Braves visit the Cardinals to begin 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (2-1) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (2-1) St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (0-0);…

Atlanta Braves (2-1) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (2-1)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (0-0); Cardinals: Jake Woodford (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -132, Cardinals +111; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Atlanta Braves to begin a three-game series.

St. Louis had a 93-69 record overall and a 53-28 record at home last season. The Cardinals averaged 8.5 hits per game in the 2022 season with 3.1 extra base hits per game.

Atlanta had a 101-61 record overall and a 46-35 record in road games last season. The Braves scored 4.9 runs per game while giving up 3.8 in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Giovanny Gallegos: day-to-day (back), Lars Nootbaar: day-to-day (thumb), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (back), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

Braves: Max Fried: day-to-day (hamstring), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.