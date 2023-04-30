2023 NFL DRAFT: Commanders NFL draft filling out | Panthers draft Zavala in round 4 | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown
Bournemouth thrashes Leeds 4-1 to boost EPL survival bid

The Associated Press

April 30, 2023, 11:15 AM

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth moved further clear of the relegation zone to boost its Premier League survival bid with a one-sided 4-1 victory over Leeds on Sunday.

Jefferson Lerma scored twice in the opening 24 minutes before Patrick Bamford cut the deficit in the 32nd.

But the home side struck twice more in the second half — through Dominic Solanke and Antoine Semenyo — to put the game out of reach and give the Cherries a cushion of 10 points over Leicester in 18th having played a game more.

Leeds, meanwhile, remains perilously close to the drop — just a point ahead of the Foxes, who have a game in hand.

