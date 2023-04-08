Bouanga’s hat trick lifts LAFC to 3-0 victory over Austin

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dénis Bouanga scored an unassisted goal in each half and finished with a hat trick to…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dénis Bouanga scored an unassisted goal in each half and finished with a hat trick to spark Los Angeles FC to a 3-0 victory over Austin FC on Saturday night.

Bouanga found the net unassisted in the 40th minute to send LAFC (4-0-2) into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

Bouanga added another unassisted goal in the 58th minute to push the advantage to 2-0 and put the finishing touches on the victory with a score in the 68th minute. Sergi Palencia and Carlos Vela picked up assists.

LAFC had a commanding 26-9 advantage in shots but just a 6-4 edge in shots on goal.

Eldin Jakupovic turned away four shots to earn the clean sheet for LAFC. Brad Stuver had three saves for Austin (2-3-1).

Austin beat LAFC twice during the regular season last year, but lost 3-0 to the defending champions in the Western Conference Final. Austin falls to 1-6-0 in its last seven road matches dating to last season.

LAFC has posted a 13-1-1 mark at home in its last 15 matches, including the playoffs.

Austin returns home to host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. LAFC travels to play the LA Galaxy on Sunday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.