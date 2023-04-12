Live Radio
Home » Sports » Bayern's Dayot Upamecano racially…

Bayern’s Dayot Upamecano racially abused on social media

The Associated Press

April 12, 2023, 7:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich condemned racial abuse targeting defender Dayot Upamecano on social media on Wednesday following the team’s Champions League loss to Manchester City.

Abusive messages were left as comments underneath a recent post on Upamecano’s Instagram account after he made a crucial mistake leading to a goal.

“All of us at FC Bayern condemn racism in the strongest possible terms! The entire club stands behind you, Upa!” Bayern’s club account posted in the comments.

Upamecano faced the abuse following the 3-0 loss in the first leg of Bayern’s quarterfinal against Man City on Tuesday, in which he lost possession before City’s second goal. The 24-year-old Upamecano has played for Bayern as a central defender since 2021 and has played 14 times for the French national team.

Last week, Leipzig defender Benjamin Henrichs published threatening and racist messages he had received after his team beat Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up