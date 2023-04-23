Live Radio
Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies out with thigh injury

The Associated Press

April 23, 2023, 8:37 AM

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich may have to do without Canadian defender Alphonso Davies for the rest of the season.

The Bavarian powerhouse said Sunday that the 22-year-old Davies “sustained a muscle bundle injury” in the back of his left thigh during the 3-1 loss at Mainz in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Davies had to come off early in the game.

Bayern did not say how much time Davies will miss. There are just five rounds remaining in the Bundesliga. Bayern has already been knocked out of the Champions League and German Cup and it lost the Bundesliga lead to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

