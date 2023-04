Baseball’s Best Starts

13-0 — Tampa Bay Rays, 2023 13-0 — Milwaukee Brewers, 1987 13-0 — Atlanta Braves, 1982-x 11-0 — Oakland A’s,…

13-0 — Tampa Bay Rays, 2023

13-0 — Milwaukee Brewers, 1987

13-0 — Atlanta Braves, 1982-x

11-0 — Oakland A’s, 1981-x

10-0 — Cleveland Indians, 1966

10-0 — Pittsburgh Pirates, 1962

10-0 — Brooklyn Dodgers, 1955-z

9-0 — Kansas City Royals, 2003

9-0 — Cincinnati Reds, 1990-z

9-0 — Detroit Tigers, 1984-z

9-0 — St. Louis Browns, 1944-y

9-0 — Brooklyn Dodgers, 1940

9-0 — New York Giants, 1918

x-won division

y-won pennant

z-won World Series

