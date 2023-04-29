All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 22 5 .815 _ Baltimore 18 9 .667 4…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 22 5 .815 _ Baltimore 18 9 .667 4 Toronto 18 9 .667 4 New York 15 13 .536 7½ Boston 14 14 .500 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 16 12 .571 _ Cleveland 13 14 .481 2½ Detroit 10 16 .385 5 Chicago 7 20 .259 8½ Kansas City 7 21 .250 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 16 11 .593 _ Houston 14 13 .519 2 Los Angeles 14 13 .519 2 Seattle 11 16 .407 5 Oakland 5 23 .179 11½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 18 9 .667 _ New York 15 12 .556 3 Miami 15 13 .536 3½ Philadelphia 15 13 .536 3½ Washington 9 17 .346 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 20 8 .714 _ Milwaukee 17 9 .654 2 Chicago 14 12 .538 5 Cincinnati 12 15 .444 7½ St. Louis 10 17 .370 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 15 12 .556 _ Los Angeles 14 13 .519 1 San Diego 13 14 .481 2 San Francisco 11 14 .440 3 Colorado 8 19 .296 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 6

Cleveland 5, Boston 2

Toronto 3, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Milwaukee 2, L.A. Angels 1

Texas 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 3, Houston 1

Cincinnati 11, Oakland 7

Baltimore at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 7, Baltimore 4, 1st game

Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2

Toronto 1, Seattle 0, 10 innings

Cincinnati 3, Oakland 2

Boston 8, Cleveland 7, 10 innings

Baltimore 6, Detroit 4, 2nd game

Philadelphia 6, Houston 1

Texas 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland (Allen 1-0) at Boston (Sale 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 2-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 3-2), 1:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-3), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 2-2) at Minnesota (Gray 3-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-1) at Texas (Pérez 3-1), 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 0, 5 innings

Miami 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Milwaukee 2, L.A. Angels 1

Philadelphia 3, Houston 1

Arizona 9, Colorado 1

Cincinnati 11, Oakland 7

L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 3

Pittsburgh at Washington, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 3, 1st game

Cincinnati 3, Oakland 2

Miami 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Philadelphia 6, Houston 1

Pittsburgh 16, Washington 1, 2nd game

San Francisco at San Diego, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-0) at Miami (Hoeing 0-1), 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-1) at Washington (Gray 1-4), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-1), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 1-1) at Colorado (Gomber 1-4), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 1-1) at San Diego (Darvish 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

