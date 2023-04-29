All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|22
|5
|.815
|_
|Baltimore
|17
|8
|.680
|4
|Toronto
|17
|9
|.654
|4½
|New York
|15
|12
|.556
|7
|Boston
|13
|14
|.481
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|16
|11
|.593
|_
|Cleveland
|13
|13
|.500
|2½
|Detroit
|9
|15
|.375
|5½
|Chicago
|7
|20
|.259
|9
|Kansas City
|6
|21
|.222
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|15
|11
|.577
|_
|Houston
|14
|12
|.538
|1
|Los Angeles
|14
|13
|.519
|1½
|Seattle
|11
|15
|.423
|4
|Oakland
|5
|22
|.185
|10½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|18
|9
|.667
|_
|New York
|15
|12
|.556
|3
|Miami
|14
|13
|.519
|4
|Philadelphia
|14
|13
|.519
|4
|Washington
|9
|15
|.375
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|18
|8
|.692
|_
|Milwaukee
|17
|9
|.654
|1
|Chicago
|14
|11
|.560
|3½
|Cincinnati
|11
|15
|.423
|7
|St. Louis
|10
|17
|.370
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|15
|12
|.556
|_
|Los Angeles
|14
|13
|.519
|1
|San Diego
|13
|14
|.481
|2
|San Francisco
|11
|14
|.440
|3
|Colorado
|8
|19
|.296
|7
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0
L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 7
Tampa Bay 14, Chicago White Sox 5
Baltimore 7, Detroit 4
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 2
Friday’s Games
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 6
Cleveland 5, Boston 2
Toronto 3, Seattle 2
Tampa Bay 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Milwaukee 2, L.A. Angels 1
Texas 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Philadelphia 3, Houston 1
Cincinnati 11, Oakland 7
Baltimore at Detroit, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore (Kremer 2-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City (Keller 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 0-4) at Toronto (Gausman 2-2), 3:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 0-1) at Oakland (Muller 0-2), 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at Boston (Bello 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-1), 5:10 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-1) at Houston (Javier 2-0), 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-2) at Texas (Eovaldi 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Faucher 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Miami 5, Atlanta 4
Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0
Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 2
St. Louis 6, San Francisco 0
N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 8
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 0, 5 innings
Miami 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Milwaukee 2, L.A. Angels 1
Philadelphia 3, Houston 1
Arizona 9, Colorado 1
Cincinnati 11, Oakland 7
L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 3
Pittsburgh at Washington, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Hill 2-2) at Washington (Corbin 1-3), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Strider 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Kilian 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 0-1) at Oakland (Muller 0-2), 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-1) at Houston (Javier 2-0), 5:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Velasquez 3-2) at Washington (Kuhl 0-1), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (Manaea 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-0), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 0-0) at Colorado (Davis 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
