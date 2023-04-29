All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 22 5 .815 _ Baltimore 17 8 .680 4…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 22 5 .815 _ Baltimore 17 8 .680 4 Toronto 17 9 .654 4½ New York 15 12 .556 7 Boston 13 14 .481 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 16 11 .593 _ Cleveland 13 13 .500 2½ Detroit 9 15 .375 5½ Chicago 7 20 .259 9 Kansas City 6 21 .222 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 15 11 .577 _ Houston 14 12 .538 1 Los Angeles 14 13 .519 1½ Seattle 11 15 .423 4 Oakland 5 22 .185 10½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 18 9 .667 _ New York 15 12 .556 3 Miami 14 13 .519 4 Philadelphia 14 13 .519 4 Washington 9 15 .375 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 18 8 .692 _ Milwaukee 17 9 .654 1 Chicago 14 11 .560 3½ Cincinnati 11 15 .423 7 St. Louis 10 17 .370 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 15 12 .556 _ Los Angeles 14 13 .519 1 San Diego 13 14 .481 2 San Francisco 11 14 .440 3 Colorado 8 19 .296 7

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 7

Tampa Bay 14, Chicago White Sox 5

Baltimore 7, Detroit 4

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 2

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 6

Cleveland 5, Boston 2

Toronto 3, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Milwaukee 2, L.A. Angels 1

Texas 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 3, Houston 1

Cincinnati 11, Oakland 7

Baltimore at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Kremer 2-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (Keller 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 0-4) at Toronto (Gausman 2-2), 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-1) at Oakland (Muller 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at Boston (Bello 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-1), 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-1) at Houston (Javier 2-0), 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-2) at Texas (Eovaldi 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Faucher 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Miami 5, Atlanta 4

Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0

Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 2

St. Louis 6, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 8

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 0, 5 innings

Miami 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Milwaukee 2, L.A. Angels 1

Philadelphia 3, Houston 1

Arizona 9, Colorado 1

Cincinnati 11, Oakland 7

L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 3

Pittsburgh at Washington, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Hill 2-2) at Washington (Corbin 1-3), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Strider 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Kilian 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-1) at Oakland (Muller 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-1) at Houston (Javier 2-0), 5:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Velasquez 3-2) at Washington (Kuhl 0-1), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (Manaea 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-0), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 0-0) at Colorado (Davis 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

