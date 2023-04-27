All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|21
|5
|.808
|_
|Baltimore
|17
|8
|.680
|3½
|Toronto
|16
|9
|.640
|4½
|New York
|15
|11
|.577
|6
|Boston
|13
|13
|.500
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|15
|11
|.577
|_
|Cleveland
|12
|13
|.480
|2½
|Detroit
|9
|15
|.375
|5
|Chicago
|7
|19
|.269
|8
|Kansas City
|6
|20
|.231
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|14
|11
|.560
|_
|Texas
|14
|11
|.560
|_
|Los Angeles
|14
|12
|.538
|½
|Seattle
|11
|14
|.440
|3
|Oakland
|5
|21
|.192
|9½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|17
|9
|.654
|_
|New York
|15
|11
|.577
|2
|Miami
|13
|13
|.500
|4
|Philadelphia
|13
|13
|.500
|4
|Washington
|9
|15
|.375
|7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|18
|8
|.692
|_
|Milwaukee
|16
|9
|.640
|1½
|Chicago
|14
|10
|.583
|3
|Cincinnati
|10
|15
|.400
|7½
|St. Louis
|10
|16
|.385
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|14
|12
|.538
|_
|Los Angeles
|13
|13
|.500
|1
|San Diego
|13
|14
|.481
|1½
|San Francisco
|11
|14
|.440
|2½
|Colorado
|8
|18
|.308
|6
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, Texas 3
N.Y. Yankees 12, Minnesota 6
Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 0
Baltimore 6, Boston 2
Cleveland 4, Colorado 1
Milwaukee 6, Detroit 2
Arizona 2, Kansas City 0
Houston 1, Tampa Bay 0
Philadelphia 6, Seattle 5
L.A. Angels 11, Oakland 3
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0
L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 7
Tampa Bay 14, Chicago White Sox 5
Baltimore 7, Detroit 4
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 2
Friday’s Games
Kansas City (Lyles 0-4) at Minnesota (López 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 2-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-2) at Texas (deGrom 2-0), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Milwaukee (Miley 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Cessa 0-3) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, Texas 3
Cleveland 4, Colorado 1
Milwaukee 6, Detroit 2
Arizona 2, Kansas City 0
Philadelphia 6, Seattle 5
Pittsburgh 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
Atlanta 6, Miami 4
Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 1
San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 3
San Francisco 7, St. Louis 3
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Miami 5, Atlanta 4
Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0
Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 2
St. Louis 6, San Francisco 0
N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 8
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-2) at Miami (Luzardo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Hill 2-2) at Washington (Kuhl 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Milwaukee (Miley 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 1-3) at Colorado (Freeland 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Cessa 0-3) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (May 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 5:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
