All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 21 5 .808 _ Baltimore 17 8 .680 3½ Toronto 16 9 .640 4½ New York 15 11 .577 6 Boston 13 13 .500 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 15 11 .577 _ Cleveland 12 13 .480 2½ Detroit 9 15 .375 5 Chicago 7 19 .269 8 Kansas City 6 20 .231 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 14 11 .560 _ Texas 14 11 .560 _ Los Angeles 14 12 .538 ½ Seattle 11 14 .440 3 Oakland 5 21 .192 9½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 17 9 .654 _ New York 15 11 .577 2 Miami 13 13 .500 4 Philadelphia 13 13 .500 4 Washington 9 15 .375 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 18 8 .692 _ Milwaukee 16 9 .640 1½ Chicago 14 10 .583 3 Cincinnati 10 15 .400 7½ St. Louis 10 16 .385 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 14 12 .538 _ Los Angeles 13 13 .500 1 San Diego 13 14 .481 1½ San Francisco 11 14 .440 2½ Colorado 8 18 .308 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Texas 3

N.Y. Yankees 12, Minnesota 6

Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 0

Baltimore 6, Boston 2

Cleveland 4, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 6, Detroit 2

Arizona 2, Kansas City 0

Houston 1, Tampa Bay 0

Philadelphia 6, Seattle 5

L.A. Angels 11, Oakland 3

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 7

Tampa Bay 14, Chicago White Sox 5

Baltimore 7, Detroit 4

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 2

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Lyles 0-4) at Minnesota (López 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 2-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-2) at Texas (deGrom 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Milwaukee (Miley 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 0-3) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Texas 3

Cleveland 4, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 6, Detroit 2

Arizona 2, Kansas City 0

Philadelphia 6, Seattle 5

Pittsburgh 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Atlanta 6, Miami 4

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 3

San Francisco 7, St. Louis 3

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Miami 5, Atlanta 4

Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0

Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 2

St. Louis 6, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 8

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-2) at Miami (Luzardo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 2-2) at Washington (Kuhl 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Milwaukee (Miley 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 1-3) at Colorado (Freeland 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 0-3) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (May 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 5:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

