All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|20
|5
|.800
|_
|Baltimore
|16
|8
|.667
|3½
|Toronto
|16
|9
|.640
|4
|New York
|14
|11
|.560
|6
|Boston
|13
|13
|.500
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|14
|11
|.560
|_
|Cleveland
|12
|13
|.480
|2
|Detroit
|9
|14
|.391
|4
|Chicago
|7
|18
|.280
|7
|Kansas City
|6
|19
|.240
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|14
|10
|.583
|_
|Houston
|14
|11
|.560
|½
|Los Angeles
|13
|12
|.520
|1½
|Seattle
|11
|13
|.458
|3
|Oakland
|5
|20
|.200
|9½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|17
|8
|.680
|_
|New York
|14
|11
|.560
|3
|Miami
|12
|13
|.480
|5
|Philadelphia
|12
|13
|.480
|5
|Washington
|9
|14
|.391
|7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|17
|8
|.680
|_
|Milwaukee
|16
|9
|.640
|1
|Chicago
|13
|10
|.565
|3
|Cincinnati
|10
|15
|.400
|7
|St. Louis
|9
|16
|.360
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|14
|12
|.538
|_
|Los Angeles
|13
|12
|.520
|½
|San Diego
|13
|13
|.500
|1
|San Francisco
|11
|13
|.458
|2
|Colorado
|8
|18
|.308
|6
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado 5, Cleveland 1
Cincinnati 7, Texas 6
Seattle 5, Philadelphia 3
Boston 8, Baltimore 6
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0
Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 4, Milwaukee 3
Kansas City 5, Arizona 4
L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 3
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, Texas 3
N.Y. Yankees 12, Minnesota 6
Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 0
Baltimore 6, Boston 2
Cleveland 4, Colorado 1
Milwaukee 6, Detroit 2
Arizona 2, Kansas City 0
Houston 1, Tampa Bay 0
Philadelphia 6, Seattle 5
L.A. Angels 11, Oakland 3
Thursday’s Games
Seattle (Kirby 2-1) at Philadelphia (Strahm 1-2), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-0), 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 4-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-3) at Minnesota (Mahle 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Texas (Heaney 2-1), 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado 5, Cleveland 1
Cincinnati 7, Texas 6
Seattle 5, Philadelphia 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, Pittsburgh 7
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 0
Atlanta 7, Miami 4
Detroit 4, Milwaukee 3
Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 0
San Francisco 5, St. Louis 4
Kansas City 5, Arizona 4
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, Texas 3
Cleveland 4, Colorado 1
Milwaukee 6, Detroit 2
Arizona 2, Kansas City 0
Philadelphia 6, Seattle 5
Pittsburgh 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
Atlanta 6, Miami 4
Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 1
San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 3
San Francisco 7, St. Louis 3
Thursday’s Games
Miami (Garrett 1-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-1), 12:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-0), 12:35 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 2-1) at Philadelphia (Strahm 1-2), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 1-1), 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at San Francisco (Webb 1-4), 3:45 p.m.
Washington (Williams 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
