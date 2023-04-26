All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 20 4 .833 _ Baltimore 15 8 .652 4½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 20 4 .833 _ Baltimore 15 8 .652 4½ Toronto 15 9 .625 5 New York 13 11 .542 7 Boston 13 12 .520 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 14 10 .583 _ Cleveland 11 13 .458 3 Detroit 9 13 .409 4 Chicago 7 17 .292 7 Kansas City 6 18 .250 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 14 9 .609 _ Houston 13 11 .542 1½ Los Angeles 12 12 .500 2½ Seattle 11 12 .478 3 Oakland 5 19 .208 9½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 16 8 .667 _ New York 14 10 .583 2 Miami 12 12 .500 4 Philadelphia 11 13 .458 5 Washington 8 14 .364 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 16 8 .667 _ Milwaukee 15 9 .625 1 Chicago 13 9 .591 2 Cincinnati 9 15 .375 7 St. Louis 9 15 .375 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 13 11 .542 _ Arizona 13 12 .520 ½ San Diego 12 13 .480 1½ San Francisco 10 13 .435 2½ Colorado 8 17 .320 5½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Colorado 6, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 5, Boston 4

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Tampa Bay 8, Houston 3

Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 2

Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Arizona 5, Kansas City 4

Oakland 11, L.A. Angels 10, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado 5, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Seattle 5, Philadelphia 3

Boston 8, Baltimore 6

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 3

Kansas City 5, Arizona 4

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 3

Wednesday’s Games

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 12:35 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-0) at Baltimore (Wells 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-2) at Toronto (Kikuchi 3-0), 1:07 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-1) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-1), 3:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Faucher 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Colorado 6, Cleveland 0

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Atlanta 11, Miami 0

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 4, St. Louis 0

Arizona 5, Kansas City 4

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado 5, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Seattle 5, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Pittsburgh 7

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 7, Miami 4

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 0

San Francisco 5, St. Louis 4

Kansas City 5, Arizona 4

Wednesday’s Games

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-1) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-1), 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 2-1), 6:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gore 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Atlanta (Elder 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-3) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-1), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

