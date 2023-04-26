All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|20
|4
|.833
|_
|Baltimore
|15
|8
|.652
|4½
|Toronto
|15
|9
|.625
|5
|New York
|13
|11
|.542
|7
|Boston
|13
|12
|.520
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|14
|10
|.583
|_
|Cleveland
|11
|13
|.458
|3
|Detroit
|9
|13
|.409
|4
|Chicago
|7
|17
|.292
|7
|Kansas City
|6
|18
|.250
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|14
|9
|.609
|_
|Houston
|13
|11
|.542
|1½
|Los Angeles
|12
|12
|.500
|2½
|Seattle
|11
|12
|.478
|3
|Oakland
|5
|19
|.208
|9½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|16
|8
|.667
|_
|New York
|14
|10
|.583
|2
|Miami
|12
|12
|.500
|4
|Philadelphia
|11
|13
|.458
|5
|Washington
|8
|14
|.364
|7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|16
|8
|.667
|_
|Milwaukee
|15
|9
|.625
|1
|Chicago
|13
|9
|.591
|2
|Cincinnati
|9
|15
|.375
|7
|St. Louis
|9
|15
|.375
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|13
|11
|.542
|_
|Arizona
|13
|12
|.520
|½
|San Diego
|12
|13
|.480
|1½
|San Francisco
|10
|13
|.435
|2½
|Colorado
|8
|17
|.320
|5½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Colorado 6, Cleveland 0
Baltimore 5, Boston 4
Cincinnati 7, Texas 6
Tampa Bay 8, Houston 3
Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Detroit 4, Milwaukee 2
Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Arizona 5, Kansas City 4
Oakland 11, L.A. Angels 10, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado 5, Cleveland 1
Cincinnati 7, Texas 6
Seattle 5, Philadelphia 3
Boston 8, Baltimore 6
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0
Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 4, Milwaukee 3
Kansas City 5, Arizona 4
L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 3
Wednesday’s Games
Texas (Gray 1-1) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 12:35 p.m.
Boston (Houck 3-0) at Baltimore (Wells 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-2) at Toronto (Kikuchi 3-0), 1:07 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 2-1) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 0-3), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Lorenzen 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-1), 3:40 p.m.
Houston (Brown 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Faucher 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 11, Miami 0
San Francisco 4, St. Louis 0
Arizona 5, Kansas City 4
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle 5, Philadelphia 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, Pittsburgh 7
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 0
Atlanta 7, Miami 4
Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 0
San Francisco 5, St. Louis 4
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 2-1), 6:35 p.m.
Washington (Gore 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Atlanta (Elder 2-0), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 0-3) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-1), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Miami at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
