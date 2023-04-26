2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | DC Sports Huddle previews NFL Draft | Washington's draft finds, busts
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 12:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 20 4 .833 _
Baltimore 15 8 .652
Toronto 15 9 .625 5
New York 13 11 .542 7
Boston 13 12 .520

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 14 10 .583 _
Cleveland 11 13 .458 3
Detroit 9 13 .409 4
Chicago 7 17 .292 7
Kansas City 6 18 .250 8

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 14 9 .609 _
Houston 13 11 .542
Los Angeles 12 12 .500
Seattle 11 12 .478 3
Oakland 5 19 .208

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 16 8 .667 _
New York 14 10 .583 2
Miami 12 12 .500 4
Philadelphia 11 13 .458 5
Washington 8 14 .364 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 16 8 .667 _
Milwaukee 15 9 .625 1
Chicago 13 9 .591 2
Cincinnati 9 15 .375 7
St. Louis 9 15 .375 7

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 13 11 .542 _
Arizona 13 12 .520 ½
San Diego 12 13 .480
San Francisco 10 13 .435
Colorado 8 17 .320

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Colorado 6, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 5, Boston 4

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Tampa Bay 8, Houston 3

Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 2

Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Arizona 5, Kansas City 4

Oakland 11, L.A. Angels 10, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado 5, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Seattle 5, Philadelphia 3

Boston 8, Baltimore 6

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 3

Kansas City 5, Arizona 4

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 3

Wednesday’s Games

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 12:35 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-0) at Baltimore (Wells 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-2) at Toronto (Kikuchi 3-0), 1:07 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-1) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-1), 3:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Faucher 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Colorado 6, Cleveland 0

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Atlanta 11, Miami 0

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 4, St. Louis 0

Arizona 5, Kansas City 4

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado 5, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Seattle 5, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Pittsburgh 7

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 7, Miami 4

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 0

San Francisco 5, St. Louis 4

Kansas City 5, Arizona 4

Wednesday’s Games

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-1) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-1), 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 2-1), 6:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gore 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Atlanta (Elder 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-3) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-1), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up