All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 20 3 .870 _ Baltimore 15 7 .682 4½ Toronto 14 9 .609 6 New York 13 10 .565 7 Boston 12 12 .500 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 13 10 .565 _ Cleveland 11 12 .478 2 Detroit 8 13 .381 4 Chicago 7 16 .304 6 Kansas City 5 18 .217 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 14 8 .636 _ Houston 12 11 .522 2½ Los Angeles 11 12 .478 3½ Seattle 10 12 .455 4 Oakland 5 18 .217 9½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 15 8 .652 _ New York 14 9 .609 1 Miami 12 11 .522 3 Philadelphia 11 12 .478 4 Washington 7 14 .333 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 16 7 .696 _ Milwaukee 15 8 .652 1 Chicago 12 9 .571 3 St. Louis 9 14 .391 7 Cincinnati 8 15 .348 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 13 11 .542 _ Los Angeles 12 11 .522 ½ San Diego 12 12 .500 1 San Francisco 9 13 .409 3 Colorado 7 17 .292 6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 7, Miami 4

Baltimore 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, Washington 1

Houston 5, Atlanta 2

Texas 5, Oakland 2

Boston 12, Milwaukee 5

L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 3

St. Louis 7, Seattle 3

Monday’s Games

Colorado 6, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 5, Boston 4

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Tampa Bay 8, Houston 3

Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 2

Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Arizona 5, Kansas City 4

Oakland 11, L.A. Angels 10, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Cleveland (Battenfield 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Kluber 0-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 3-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-1) at Toronto (Berríos 1-3), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 1-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 4-0), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Miller 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-2) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Colorado at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, Colorado 3

Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0

Cleveland 7, Miami 4

Minnesota 3, Washington 1

Houston 5, Atlanta 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Boston 12, Milwaukee 5

St. Louis 7, Seattle 3

San Diego 7, Arizona 5

San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Monday’s Games

Colorado 6, Cleveland 0

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Atlanta 11, Miami 0

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 4, St. Louis 0

Arizona 5, Kansas City 4

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Cleveland (Battenfield 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-1), 6:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 3-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-4) at N.Y. Mets (Butto 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Hoeing 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 1-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-0), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-2) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 1-2) at San Francisco (Manaea 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

