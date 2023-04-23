All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 19 3 .864 _ Baltimore 14 7 .667 4½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 19 3 .864 _ Baltimore 14 7 .667 4½ New York 13 9 .591 6 Toronto 13 9 .591 6 Boston 12 11 .522 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 12 10 .545 _ Cleveland 11 11 .500 1 Detroit 7 13 .350 4 Chicago 7 15 .318 5 Kansas City 5 17 .227 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 14 7 .667 _ Houston 12 10 .545 2½ Los Angeles 11 11 .500 3½ Seattle 10 12 .455 4½ Oakland 4 18 .182 10½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 14 8 .636 _ New York 14 9 .609 ½ Miami 12 10 .545 2 Philadelphia 11 12 .478 3½ Washington 7 14 .333 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 16 7 .696 _ Milwaukee 15 7 .682 ½ Chicago 12 9 .571 3 St. Louis 9 13 .409 6½ Cincinnati 7 15 .318 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 12 11 .522 _ Los Angeles 12 11 .522 _ San Diego 12 12 .500 ½ San Francisco 8 13 .381 3 Colorado 6 17 .261 6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

Washington 10, Minnesota 4

Miami 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, Detroit 1

Milwaukee 5, Boston 4

Houston 6, Atlanta 3

Texas 18, Oakland 3

Miami 3, Cleveland 2, 2nd game

Kansas City 11, L.A. Angels 8

Seattle 5, St. Louis 4

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 7, Miami 4

Baltimore 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, Washington 1

Houston 5, Atlanta 2

Texas 5, Oakland 2

Boston 12, Milwaukee 5

L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 3

St. Louis 7, Seattle 3

Monday’s Games

Colorado (Gomber 0-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 1-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-1) at Minnesota (Gray 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-2) at Arizona (Henry 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 9, Chicago Cubs 4

Washington 10, Minnesota 4

Philadelphia 4, Colorado 3

Miami 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 4

Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 5, Boston 4

Houston 6, Atlanta 3

Miami 3, Cleveland 2, 2nd game

San Diego 5, Arizona 3

Seattle 5, St. Louis 4

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, Colorado 3

Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0

Cleveland 7, Miami 4

Minnesota 3, Washington 1

Houston 5, Atlanta 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Boston 12, Milwaukee 5

St. Louis 7, Seattle 3

San Diego 7, Arizona 5

San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Monday’s Games

Colorado (Gomber 0-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 1-1) at Atlanta (Strider 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-2) at Arizona (Henry 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 2-2) at San Francisco (Cobb 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.