All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 17 3 .850 _ Baltimore 12 7 .632 4½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 17 3 .850 _ Baltimore 12 7 .632 4½ New York 12 8 .600 5 Toronto 12 8 .600 5 Boston 11 10 .524 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 11 9 .550 _ Cleveland 10 9 .526 ½ Detroit 7 11 .389 3 Chicago 7 13 .350 4 Kansas City 4 16 .200 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 12 7 .632 _ Houston 10 10 .500 2½ Los Angeles 10 10 .500 2½ Seattle 9 11 .450 3½ Oakland 4 16 .200 8½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 14 6 .700 _ New York 14 7 .667 ½ Miami 10 9 .526 3½ Philadelphia 9 12 .429 5½ Washington 6 13 .316 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 14 6 .700 _ Pittsburgh 14 7 .667 ½ Chicago 12 7 .632 1½ St. Louis 8 12 .400 6 Cincinnati 7 13 .350 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 12 9 .571 _ Los Angeles 10 11 .476 2 San Diego 10 12 .455 2½ San Francisco 6 13 .316 5 Colorado 6 15 .286 6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago White Sox 7

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Houston 6, Atlanta 4

Washington 3, Minnesota 2

Boston 5, Milwaukee 3

Oakland 5, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 2, Kansas City 0

Seattle 5, St. Louis 2

Miami at Cleveland, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6:25 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston (Javier 2-0) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 1:30 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 2-0), 1:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-0) at Cleveland (Allen 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Bello 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-2) at Minnesota (Gray 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Muller 0-1) at Texas (deGrom 1-0), 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 1-2) at Seattle (Flexen 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 13, L.A. Dodgers 0

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 4, Colorado 3

Houston 6, Atlanta 4

Washington 3, Minnesota 2

Boston 5, Milwaukee 3

Arizona 9, San Diego 0

Seattle 5, St. Louis 2

N.Y. Mets 7, San Francisco 0

Miami at Cleveland, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6:25 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado (Ureña 0-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-1), 12:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 2-0) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Velasquez 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-0) at Cleveland (Allen 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Bello 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-2) at Minnesota (Gray 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-1), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-2) at Arizona (Jameson 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 1-2) at Seattle (Flexen 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-1) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.