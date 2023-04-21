All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 16 3 .842 _ New York 12 7 .632…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 16 3 .842 _ New York 12 7 .632 4 Baltimore 11 7 .611 4½ Toronto 11 8 .579 5 Boston 10 10 .500 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 11 8 .579 _ Cleveland 10 9 .526 1 Detroit 7 10 .412 3 Chicago 7 12 .368 4 Kansas City 4 15 .211 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 12 6 .667 _ Houston 9 10 .474 3½ Los Angeles 9 10 .474 3½ Seattle 8 11 .421 4½ Oakland 3 16 .158 9½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 14 5 .737 _ New York 13 7 .650 1½ Miami 10 9 .526 4 Philadelphia 8 12 .400 6½ Washington 5 13 .278 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 14 5 .737 _ Pittsburgh 13 7 .650 1½ Chicago 11 7 .611 2½ St. Louis 8 11 .421 6 Cincinnati 7 12 .368 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 11 9 .550 _ Los Angeles 10 10 .500 1 San Diego 10 11 .476 1½ San Francisco 6 12 .333 4 Colorado 6 14 .300 5

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Boston 11, Minnesota 5

N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 3

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto (Manoah 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Kuhl 0-1) at Minnesota (López 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-0), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Wentz 0-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 3-0), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Fujinami 0-3) at Texas (Heaney 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Milwaukee (Miley 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3

Colorado 5, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 9, San Francisco 4

San Diego 7, Arizona 5

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington (Kuhl 0-1) at Minnesota (López 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 0-4), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 1-2), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Milwaukee (Miley 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.