All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|16
|3
|.842
|_
|New York
|12
|7
|.632
|4
|Baltimore
|11
|7
|.611
|4½
|Toronto
|11
|8
|.579
|5
|Boston
|10
|10
|.500
|6½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|11
|8
|.579
|_
|Cleveland
|10
|9
|.526
|1
|Detroit
|7
|10
|.412
|3
|Chicago
|7
|12
|.368
|4
|Kansas City
|4
|15
|.211
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|12
|6
|.667
|_
|Houston
|9
|10
|.474
|3½
|Los Angeles
|9
|10
|.474
|3½
|Seattle
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|Oakland
|3
|16
|.158
|9½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|14
|5
|.737
|_
|New York
|13
|7
|.650
|1½
|Miami
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|Philadelphia
|8
|12
|.400
|6½
|Washington
|5
|13
|.278
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|14
|5
|.737
|_
|Pittsburgh
|13
|7
|.650
|1½
|Chicago
|11
|7
|.611
|2½
|St. Louis
|8
|11
|.421
|6
|Cincinnati
|7
|12
|.368
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|11
|9
|.550
|_
|Los Angeles
|10
|10
|.500
|1
|San Diego
|10
|11
|.476
|1½
|San Francisco
|6
|12
|.333
|4
|Colorado
|6
|14
|.300
|5
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Boston 11, Minnesota 5
N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 3
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto (Manoah 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0), 1:05 p.m.
Washington (Kuhl 0-1) at Minnesota (López 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-0), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Wentz 0-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 3-0), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Fujinami 0-3) at Texas (Heaney 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Milwaukee (Miley 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3
Colorado 5, Philadelphia 0
L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 2
N.Y. Mets 9, San Francisco 4
San Diego 7, Arizona 5
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington (Kuhl 0-1) at Minnesota (López 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 1-0), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 0-4), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Cessa 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 1-2), 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Milwaukee (Miley 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Colorado at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.