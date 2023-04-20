All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 16 3 .842 _ Baltimore 11 7 .611 4½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 16 3 .842 _ Baltimore 11 7 .611 4½ New York 11 7 .611 4½ Toronto 11 8 .579 5 Boston 9 10 .474 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 11 7 .611 _ Cleveland 10 9 .526 1½ Detroit 7 10 .412 3½ Chicago 7 12 .368 4½ Kansas City 4 15 .211 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 12 6 .667 _ Los Angeles 9 9 .500 3 Houston 9 10 .474 3½ Seattle 8 11 .421 4½ Oakland 3 16 .158 9½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 14 5 .737 _ New York 12 7 .632 2 Miami 10 9 .526 4 Philadelphia 8 11 .421 6 Washington 5 13 .278 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 14 5 .737 _ Chicago 11 6 .647 2 Pittsburgh 12 7 .632 2 St. Louis 8 11 .421 6 Cincinnati 7 11 .389 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 11 8 .579 _ Los Angeles 9 10 .474 2 San Diego 9 11 .450 2½ San Francisco 6 11 .353 4 Colorado 5 14 .263 6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 0

Cleveland 3, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 12, Kansas City 3

Chicago Cubs 12, Oakland 2

Milwaukee 5, Seattle 3

Baltimore 4, Washington 0

Minnesota 10, Boston 4

N.Y. Yankees 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Houston 8, Toronto 1

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Faucher 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 0-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 2-0) at Atlanta (Elder 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2) at Texas (Gray 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 1-1) at Minnesota (Mahle 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Castillo 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-0), 9:38 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-2) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 0

St. Louis 14, Arizona 5

Philadelphia 5, Chicago White Sox 2

San Francisco 5, Miami 2, 11 innings

Pittsburgh 14, Colorado 3

N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Diego 1, Atlanta 0

Chicago Cubs 12, Oakland 2

Milwaukee 5, Seattle 3

Baltimore 4, Washington 0

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Colorado (Davis 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 2-0) at Atlanta (Elder 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 1-1) at Minnesota (Mahle 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 2-0) at Arizona (Gallen 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-2) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.