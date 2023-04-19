All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 15 3 .833 _ Toronto 11 7 .611 4…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 15 3 .833 _ Toronto 11 7 .611 4 Baltimore 10 7 .588 4½ New York 10 7 .588 4½ Boston 9 9 .500 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 10 7 .588 _ Cleveland 9 9 .500 1½ Detroit 7 9 .438 2½ Chicago 7 11 .389 3½ Kansas City 4 14 .222 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 11 6 .647 _ Los Angeles 9 8 .529 2 Houston 8 10 .444 3½ Seattle 8 10 .444 3½ Oakland 3 15 .167 8½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 14 4 .778 _ New York 11 7 .611 3 Miami 10 8 .556 4 Philadelphia 7 11 .389 7 Washington 5 12 .294 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 13 5 .722 _ Chicago 10 6 .625 2 Pittsburgh 11 7 .611 2 Cincinnati 7 10 .412 5½ St. Louis 7 11 .389 6

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 11 7 .611 _ Los Angeles 9 9 .500 2 San Diego 8 11 .421 3½ San Francisco 5 11 .313 5 Colorado 5 13 .278 6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3, 1st game

Detroit 1, Cleveland 0, 2nd game

Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game

Tampa Bay 10, Cincinnati 0

Baltimore 1, Washington 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Boston 5, Minnesota 4, 10 innings

Texas 12, Kansas City 2

Toronto 4, Houston 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Oakland 0

Milwaukee 6, Seattle 5, 11 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Mahle 1-2) at Boston (Houck 2-0), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game

Tampa Bay 10, Cincinnati 0

Miami 4, San Francisco 2

Baltimore 1, Washington 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game

Arizona 8, St. Louis 7

Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 3

Atlanta 8, San Diego 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Oakland 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 6, Seattle 5, 11 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati (Weaver 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1), 6:35 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-2) at Philadelphia (Strahm 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 2-0) at San Francisco (Manaea 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.