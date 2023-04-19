All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|15
|3
|.833
|_
|Toronto
|11
|7
|.611
|4
|Baltimore
|10
|7
|.588
|4½
|New York
|10
|7
|.588
|4½
|Boston
|9
|9
|.500
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|10
|7
|.588
|_
|Cleveland
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|Detroit
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|Chicago
|7
|11
|.389
|3½
|Kansas City
|4
|14
|.222
|6½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|11
|6
|.647
|_
|Los Angeles
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|Houston
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
|Seattle
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
|Oakland
|3
|15
|.167
|8½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|14
|4
|.778
|_
|New York
|11
|7
|.611
|3
|Miami
|10
|8
|.556
|4
|Philadelphia
|7
|11
|.389
|7
|Washington
|5
|12
|.294
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|13
|5
|.722
|_
|Chicago
|10
|6
|.625
|2
|Pittsburgh
|11
|7
|.611
|2
|Cincinnati
|7
|10
|.412
|5½
|St. Louis
|7
|11
|.389
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|11
|7
|.611
|_
|Los Angeles
|9
|9
|.500
|2
|San Diego
|8
|11
|.421
|3½
|San Francisco
|5
|11
|.313
|5
|Colorado
|5
|13
|.278
|6
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Cleveland 3, 1st game
Detroit 1, Cleveland 0, 2nd game
Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game
Tampa Bay 10, Cincinnati 0
Baltimore 1, Washington 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game
L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Boston 5, Minnesota 4, 10 innings
Texas 12, Kansas City 2
Toronto 4, Houston 2
Chicago Cubs 4, Oakland 0
Milwaukee 6, Seattle 5, 11 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota (Mahle 1-2) at Boston (Houck 2-0), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game
Tampa Bay 10, Cincinnati 0
Miami 4, San Francisco 2
Baltimore 1, Washington 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game
Arizona 8, St. Louis 7
Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 3
Atlanta 8, San Diego 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Oakland 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, N.Y. Mets 0
Milwaukee 6, Seattle 5, 11 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati (Weaver 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1), 6:35 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 0-2) at Philadelphia (Strahm 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 2-0) at San Francisco (Manaea 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
