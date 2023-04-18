All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 14 3 .824 _ New York 10 6 .625…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 14 3 .824 _ New York 10 6 .625 3½ Toronto 10 7 .588 4 Baltimore 9 7 .563 4½ Boston 8 9 .471 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 10 6 .625 _ Cleveland 9 7 .563 1 Chicago 6 10 .375 4 Detroit 5 9 .357 4 Kansas City 4 13 .235 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 10 6 .625 _ Los Angeles 8 8 .500 2 Houston 8 9 .471 2½ Seattle 8 9 .471 2½ Oakland 3 14 .176 7½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 13 4 .765 _ New York 11 6 .647 2 Miami 9 8 .529 4 Philadelphia 6 10 .375 6½ Washington 5 11 .313 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 12 5 .706 _ Chicago 9 6 .600 2 Pittsburgh 10 7 .588 2 Cincinnati 7 9 .438 4½ St. Louis 7 10 .412 5

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 10 7 .588 _ Los Angeles 8 9 .471 2 San Diego 8 10 .444 2½ San Francisco 5 10 .333 4 Colorado 5 12 .294 5

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4

Cincinnati 8, Tampa Bay 1

Texas 4, Kansas City 0

Houston 9, Toronto 2

Milwaukee 7, Seattle 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1

Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Detroit, 4:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 2-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 3:37 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 2-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Washington (Gore 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 3-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 1-2) at Houston (Garcia 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 4, San Francisco 3

Cincinnati 8, Tampa Bay 1

Arizona 6, St. Louis 3

Pittsburgh 14, Colorado 3

Atlanta 2, San Diego 0

Milwaukee 7, Seattle 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1

N.Y. Mets 8, L.A. Dodgers 6

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 0-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-2) at St. Louis (Woodford 0-2), 1:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 1-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-3), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 3:37 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 2-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 2-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Washington (Gore 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

