Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 17, 2023, 10:01 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 14 2 .875 _
New York 10 6 .625 4
Toronto 10 6 .625 4
Baltimore 9 7 .563 5
Boston 8 8 .500 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 6 .625 _
Cleveland 9 7 .563 1
Chicago 6 10 .375 4
Detroit 5 9 .357 4
Kansas City 4 12 .250 6

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 9 6 .600 _
Seattle 8 8 .500
Los Angeles 7 8 .467 2
Houston 7 9 .438
Oakland 3 13 .188

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 12 4 .750 _
New York 10 6 .625 2
Miami 8 8 .500 4
Philadelphia 6 10 .375 6
Washington 5 11 .313 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 11 5 .688 _
Chicago 8 6 .571 2
Pittsburgh 9 7 .563 2
St. Louis 7 9 .438 4
Cincinnati 6 9 .400

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 9 7 .563 _
Los Angeles 8 8 .500 1
San Diego 8 9 .471
San Francisco 5 9 .357 3
Colorado 5 11 .313 4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Boston 2, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Minnesota 0

Washington 7, Cleveland 6

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 1

Atlanta 5, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Seattle 1, Colorado 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Oakland 3, 10 innings

Texas 9, Houston 1

San Francisco at Detroit, ppd.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Boston, 11:10 a.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Battenfield 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-0) at Washington (Gray 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 2-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 1-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 1-2) at Houston (Urquidy 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Arizona 5, Miami 0

Washington 7, Cleveland 6

Atlanta 5, Kansas City 4

Philadelphia 14, Cincinnati 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

Seattle 1, Colorado 0

Milwaukee 1, San Diego 0

Chicago Cubs 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Oakland 3, 10 innings

San Francisco at Detroit, ppd.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-0) at Washington (Gray 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Jameson 2-0) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-1), 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Velasquez 1-2) at Colorado (Ureña 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 1-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

