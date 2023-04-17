All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 14 2 .875 _ New York 10 6 .625…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 14 2 .875 _ New York 10 6 .625 4 Toronto 10 6 .625 4 Baltimore 9 7 .563 5 Boston 8 8 .500 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 10 6 .625 _ Cleveland 9 7 .563 1 Chicago 6 10 .375 4 Detroit 5 9 .357 4 Kansas City 4 12 .250 6

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 9 6 .600 _ Seattle 8 8 .500 1½ Los Angeles 7 8 .467 2 Houston 7 9 .438 2½ Oakland 3 13 .188 6½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 12 4 .750 _ New York 10 6 .625 2 Miami 8 8 .500 4 Philadelphia 6 10 .375 6 Washington 5 11 .313 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 11 5 .688 _ Chicago 8 6 .571 2 Pittsburgh 9 7 .563 2 St. Louis 7 9 .438 4 Cincinnati 6 9 .400 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 9 7 .563 _ Los Angeles 8 8 .500 1 San Diego 8 9 .471 1½ San Francisco 5 9 .357 3 Colorado 5 11 .313 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Boston 2, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Minnesota 0

Washington 7, Cleveland 6

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 1

Atlanta 5, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Seattle 1, Colorado 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Oakland 3, 10 innings

Texas 9, Houston 1

San Francisco at Detroit, ppd.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Boston, 11:10 a.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Battenfield 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-0) at Washington (Gray 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 2-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 1-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 1-2) at Houston (Urquidy 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Arizona 5, Miami 0

Washington 7, Cleveland 6

Atlanta 5, Kansas City 4

Philadelphia 14, Cincinnati 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

Seattle 1, Colorado 0

Milwaukee 1, San Diego 0

Chicago Cubs 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Oakland 3, 10 innings

San Francisco at Detroit, ppd.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-0) at Washington (Gray 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Jameson 2-0) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-1), 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Velasquez 1-2) at Colorado (Ureña 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 1-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

