All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|14
|2
|.875
|_
|New York
|10
|6
|.625
|4
|Toronto
|10
|6
|.625
|4
|Baltimore
|9
|7
|.563
|5
|Boston
|8
|8
|.500
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|10
|6
|.625
|_
|Cleveland
|9
|7
|.563
|1
|Chicago
|6
|10
|.375
|4
|Detroit
|5
|9
|.357
|4
|Kansas City
|4
|12
|.250
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|9
|6
|.600
|_
|Seattle
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|Los Angeles
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|Houston
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|Oakland
|3
|13
|.188
|6½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|12
|4
|.750
|_
|New York
|10
|6
|.625
|2
|Miami
|8
|8
|.500
|4
|Philadelphia
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|Washington
|5
|11
|.313
|7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|11
|5
|.688
|_
|Chicago
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|Pittsburgh
|9
|7
|.563
|2
|St. Louis
|7
|9
|.438
|4
|Cincinnati
|6
|9
|.400
|4½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|9
|7
|.563
|_
|Los Angeles
|8
|8
|.500
|1
|San Diego
|8
|9
|.471
|1½
|San Francisco
|5
|9
|.357
|3
|Colorado
|5
|11
|.313
|4
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Boston 2, L.A. Angels 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, Minnesota 0
Washington 7, Cleveland 6
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 1
Atlanta 5, Kansas City 4
Baltimore 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Seattle 1, Colorado 0
N.Y. Mets 4, Oakland 3, 10 innings
Texas 9, Houston 1
San Francisco at Detroit, ppd.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Boston, 11:10 a.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland (Battenfield 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 0-0) at Washington (Gray 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 2-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 1-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 1-2) at Houston (Urquidy 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Arizona 5, Miami 0
Washington 7, Cleveland 6
Atlanta 5, Kansas City 4
Philadelphia 14, Cincinnati 3
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings
Seattle 1, Colorado 0
Milwaukee 1, San Diego 0
Chicago Cubs 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
N.Y. Mets 4, Oakland 3, 10 innings
San Francisco at Detroit, ppd.
Monday’s Games
San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 0-0) at Washington (Gray 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Jameson 2-0) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-1), 7:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Velasquez 1-2) at Colorado (Ureña 0-2), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 1-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
