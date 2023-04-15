All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 13 1 .929 _ Toronto 9 5 .643 4…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 13 1 .929 _ Toronto 9 5 .643 4 Baltimore 8 6 .571 5 New York 8 6 .571 5 Boston 6 8 .429 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 10 4 .714 _ Cleveland 8 6 .571 2 Chicago 5 9 .357 5 Detroit 4 9 .308 5½ Kansas City 4 10 .286 6

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 8 5 .615 _ Los Angeles 7 6 .538 1 Houston 6 8 .429 2½ Seattle 6 8 .429 2½ Oakland 3 11 .214 5½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 10 4 .714 _ New York 8 6 .571 2 Miami 7 7 .500 3 Philadelphia 5 9 .357 5 Washington 4 10 .286 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 10 4 .714 _ Chicago 7 5 .583 2 Pittsburgh 8 6 .571 2 St. Louis 6 8 .429 4 Cincinnati 5 8 .385 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 8 6 .571 _ Los Angeles 7 7 .500 1 San Diego 7 8 .467 1½ San Francisco 5 8 .385 2½ Colorado 5 9 .357 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3

Cleveland 4, Washington 3

Boston 5, L.A. Angels 3

Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Detroit 7, San Francisco 5, 11 innings

Atlanta 10, Kansas City 3

Texas 6, Houston 2

Seattle 5, Colorado 3

N.Y. Mets 17, Oakland 6

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco (Webb 0-3) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Boston (Whitlock 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (López 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-3), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Oakland (Sears 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 1-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Boston, 11:10 a.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Miami 5, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 8, Cincinnati 3

Cleveland 4, Washington 3

Detroit 7, San Francisco 5, 11 innings

Atlanta 10, Kansas City 3

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 11, San Diego 2

Chicago Cubs 8, L.A. Dodgers 2

Seattle 5, Colorado 3

N.Y. Mets 17, Oakland 6

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco (Webb 0-3) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 1-1) at Miami (Alcantara 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-2) at Cincinnati (Cessa 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-3), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Oakland (Sears 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 1-1) at San Diego (Darvish 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

