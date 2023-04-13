All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 12 0 1.000 _ New York 8 4 .667…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 12 0 1.000 _ New York 8 4 .667 4 Toronto 8 4 .667 4 Baltimore 6 6 .500 6 Boston 5 7 .417 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 8 4 .667 _ Cleveland 7 6 .538 1½ Chicago 5 8 .385 3½ Kansas City 4 9 .308 4½ Detroit 2 9 .182 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 7 5 .583 _ Texas 7 5 .583 _ Houston 6 7 .462 1½ Seattle 5 8 .385 2½ Oakland 3 9 .250 4

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 9 4 .692 _ New York 7 6 .538 2 Miami 6 7 .462 3 Philadelphia 4 8 .333 4½ Washington 4 9 .308 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 8 4 .667 _ Pittsburgh 7 5 .583 1 Chicago 6 5 .545 1½ St. Louis 5 7 .417 3 Cincinnati 4 7 .364 3½

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 8 5 .615 _ Los Angeles 7 6 .538 1 San Diego 7 6 .538 1 San Francisco 5 7 .417 2½ Colorado 5 8 .385 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 7, Pittsburgh 0

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 3

Seattle 5, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Angels 3, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 7

Oakland 8, Baltimore 4

Toronto 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Kansas City 10, Texas 1

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Francisco (Stripling 0-1) at Detroit (Wentz 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-1) at Washington (Williams 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Mahle 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-0) at Toronto (Berríos 0-2), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0) at Boston (Houck 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 1-1) at Houston (Garcia 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 2-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 7, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 2

Seattle 5, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 7, Colorado 4

Arizona 7, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Angels 3, Washington 2

Miami 3, Philadelphia 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 10, San Francisco 5

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at Miami (Rogers 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 0-1) at Cincinnati (Overton 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-1) at Detroit (Wentz 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-1) at Washington (Williams 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 1-0) at St. Louis (Woodford 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0) at San Diego (Wacha 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 2-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

