All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 11 0 1.000 _ New York 7 4 .636 4 Toronto 7 4 .636 4 Baltimore 6 5 .545 5 Boston 5 6 .455 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 7 4 .636 _ Cleveland 7 5 .583 ½ Chicago 5 7 .417 2½ Kansas City 3 9 .250 4½ Detroit 2 8 .200 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 7 4 .636 _ Los Angeles 6 5 .545 1 Houston 5 7 .417 2½ Seattle 4 8 .333 3½ Oakland 2 9 .182 5

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 8 4 .667 _ New York 6 6 .500 2 Miami 5 7 .417 3 Philadelphia 4 7 .364 3½ Washington 4 8 .333 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 8 3 .727 _ Pittsburgh 7 4 .636 1 Chicago 6 4 .600 1½ Cincinnati 4 6 .400 3½ St. Louis 4 7 .364 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 7 5 .583 _ San Diego 7 5 .583 _ Los Angeles 6 6 .500 1 San Francisco 5 6 .455 1½ Colorado 5 7 .417 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Cleveland 2

Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2

Toronto 9, Detroit 3

Baltimore 12, Oakland 8

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9

Texas 8, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (TBD) at Baltimore (Irvin 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Kluber 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4

Miami 8, Philadelphia 4

San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6

Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9

St. Louis 9, Colorado 6

Milwaukee 7, Arizona 1

L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 0

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Falter 0-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-0), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 1-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

