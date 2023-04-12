All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|11
|0
|1.000
|_
|New York
|7
|4
|.636
|4
|Toronto
|7
|4
|.636
|4
|Baltimore
|6
|5
|.545
|5
|Boston
|5
|6
|.455
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|7
|4
|.636
|_
|Cleveland
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Chicago
|5
|7
|.417
|2½
|Kansas City
|3
|9
|.250
|4½
|Detroit
|2
|8
|.200
|4½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|7
|4
|.636
|_
|Los Angeles
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Houston
|5
|7
|.417
|2½
|Seattle
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
|Oakland
|2
|9
|.182
|5
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|8
|4
|.667
|_
|New York
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Miami
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Philadelphia
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Washington
|4
|8
|.333
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|8
|3
|.727
|_
|Pittsburgh
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|Chicago
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Cincinnati
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|St. Louis
|4
|7
|.364
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|San Diego
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|Los Angeles
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|San Francisco
|5
|6
|.455
|1½
|Colorado
|5
|7
|.417
|2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 11, Cleveland 2
Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2
Toronto 9, Detroit 3
Baltimore 12, Oakland 8
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9
Texas 8, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0
Wednesday’s Games
Houston at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland (TBD) at Baltimore (Irvin 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Kluber 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 0-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4
Miami 8, Philadelphia 4
San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6
Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9
St. Louis 9, Colorado 6
Milwaukee 7, Arizona 1
L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0
San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 0
Wednesday’s Games
Houston at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Falter 0-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-0), 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 1-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.