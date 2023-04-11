All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 10 0 1.000 _ New York 6 4 .600…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 10 0 1.000 _ New York 6 4 .600 4 Toronto 6 4 .600 4 Baltimore 5 5 .500 5 Boston 5 5 .500 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 7 4 .636 _ Minnesota 6 4 .600 ½ Chicago 5 6 .455 2 Kansas City 3 8 .273 4 Detroit 2 7 .222 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 6 4 .600 _ Los Angeles 5 5 .500 1 Houston 5 6 .455 1½ Seattle 4 7 .364 2½ Oakland 2 8 .200 4

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 7 4 .636 _ New York 6 5 .545 1 Philadelphia 4 6 .400 2½ Miami 4 7 .364 3 Washington 4 7 .364 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 7 3 .700 _ Pittsburgh 6 4 .600 1 Chicago 5 4 .556 1½ Cincinnati 4 5 .444 2½ St. Louis 3 7 .300 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 7 4 .636 _ Los Angeles 6 5 .545 1 San Diego 6 5 .545 1 Colorado 5 6 .455 2 San Francisco 4 6 .400 2½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0

Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2

Baltimore 5, Oakland 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

Texas 11, Kansas City 2

Washington 6, L.A. Angels 4

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Hill 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-0), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Gore 2-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Sale 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2) at Toronto (Gausman 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 15, Miami 3

Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 0

Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

Colorado 7, St. Louis 4

Arizona 3, Milwaukee 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 1

Washington 6, L.A. Angels 4

Tuesday’s Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Hill 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-0), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1) at Colorado (Ureña 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at Arizona (Jameson 2-0), 3:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 0-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 2-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-0) at Atlanta (Strider 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

