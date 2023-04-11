All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|10
|0
|1.000
|_
|New York
|6
|4
|.600
|4
|Toronto
|6
|4
|.600
|4
|Baltimore
|5
|5
|.500
|5
|Boston
|5
|5
|.500
|5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|7
|4
|.636
|_
|Minnesota
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Chicago
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Kansas City
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|Detroit
|2
|7
|.222
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|6
|4
|.600
|_
|Los Angeles
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Houston
|5
|6
|.455
|1½
|Seattle
|4
|7
|.364
|2½
|Oakland
|2
|8
|.200
|4
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|7
|4
|.636
|_
|New York
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Philadelphia
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Miami
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|Washington
|4
|7
|.364
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|7
|3
|.700
|_
|Pittsburgh
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Chicago
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Cincinnati
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|St. Louis
|3
|7
|.300
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|7
|4
|.636
|_
|Los Angeles
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|San Diego
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Colorado
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|San Francisco
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
Cleveland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0
Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2
Baltimore 5, Oakland 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings
Texas 11, Kansas City 2
Washington 6, L.A. Angels 4
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Hill 0-1), 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-0), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Gore 2-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Sale 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2) at Toronto (Gausman 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 1-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 15, Miami 3
Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 0
Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings
Colorado 7, St. Louis 4
Arizona 3, Milwaukee 0
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 1
Washington 6, L.A. Angels 4
Tuesday’s Games
Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Hill 0-1), 12:35 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-0), 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1) at Colorado (Ureña 0-2), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at Arizona (Jameson 2-0), 3:40 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 0-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Gore 2-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 0-0) at Atlanta (Strider 1-0), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 0-1), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.