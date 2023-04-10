All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 9 0 1.000 _ New York 6 3 .667…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 9 0 1.000 _ New York 6 3 .667 3 Toronto 6 4 .600 3½ Boston 5 4 .556 4 Baltimore 4 5 .444 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 6 3 .667 _ Cleveland 6 4 .600 ½ Chicago 4 6 .400 2½ Kansas City 3 7 .300 3½ Detroit 2 7 .222 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 5 4 .556 _ Texas 5 4 .556 _ Houston 4 6 .400 1½ Seattle 4 6 .400 1½ Oakland 2 7 .222 3

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 6 4 .600 _ New York 5 5 .500 1 Miami 4 6 .400 2 Philadelphia 3 6 .333 2½ Washington 3 7 .300 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 7 2 .778 _ Pittsburgh 6 3 .667 1 Chicago 4 4 .500 2½ Cincinnati 4 4 .500 2½ St. Louis 3 6 .333 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 6 4 .600 _ San Diego 6 4 .600 _ Los Angeles 5 5 .500 1 San Francisco 4 5 .444 1½ Colorado 4 6 .400 2

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Boston 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0

Pittsburgh 1, Chicago White Sox 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3

Houston 5, Minnesota 1

Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2

Cleveland 7, Seattle 6, 12 innings

San Francisco 3, Kansas City 1

Toronto 12, L.A. Angels 11, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0) at Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Oakland (Muller 0-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 1-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-1) at Minnesota (López 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-2) at Texas (deGrom 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Miami 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 1

Colorado 7, Washington 6

San Francisco 3, Kansas City 1

Arizona 11, L.A. Dodgers 6

San Diego 10, Atlanta 2

Monday’s Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Houston (Javier 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 0-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 2-0), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1) at Arizona (Kelly 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at San Francisco (Wood 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

