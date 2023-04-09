All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 8 0 1.000 _ New York 5 3 .625…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 8 0 1.000 _ New York 5 3 .625 3 Toronto 5 4 .556 3½ Baltimore 4 4 .500 4 Boston 4 4 .500 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 6 2 .750 _ Cleveland 5 4 .556 1½ Chicago 4 5 .444 2½ Kansas City 3 6 .333 3½ Detroit 2 6 .250 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 5 3 .625 _ Texas 4 4 .500 1 Seattle 4 5 .444 1½ Houston 3 6 .333 2½ Oakland 2 6 .250 3

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 6 3 .667 _ New York 5 4 .556 1 Philadelphia 3 5 .375 2½ Miami 3 6 .333 3 Washington 3 6 .333 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 6 2 .750 _ Pittsburgh 5 3 .625 1 Chicago 4 3 .571 1½ Cincinnati 3 4 .429 2½ St. Louis 3 5 .375 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 5 4 .556 _ Los Angeles 5 4 .556 _ San Diego 5 4 .556 _ San Francisco 3 5 .375 1½ Colorado 3 6 .333 2

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 9, Houston 6

Kansas City 6, San Francisco 5

Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0

Boston 14, Detroit 5

Chicago Cubs 10, Texas 3

Seattle 3, Cleveland 2

Chicago White Sox 11, Pittsburgh 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 9, Toronto 5

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-0) at Baltimore (Gibson 2-0), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Texas (Heaney 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City 6, San Francisco 5

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2

Philadelphia 3, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 10, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 11, Pittsburgh 5

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 0

San Diego 4, Atlanta 1

Arizona 12, L.A. Dodgers 8

Washington 7, Colorado 6

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Philadelphia (Strahm 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-0) at Atlanta (Elder 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-1) at Colorado (Márquez 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 1-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-2), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

