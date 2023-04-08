EASTER & PASSOVER: Holy Week around the world | Where the White House gets its eggs for Easter Egg Roll | No. 1 Easter candy in DC region | DC-area restaurants' offerings for Passover
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 8, 2023, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 7 0 1.000 _
Toronto 5 3 .625
Baltimore 4 3 .571 3
New York 4 3 .571 3
Boston 3 4 .429 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 5 2 .714 _
Cleveland 5 3 .625 ½
Chicago 3 5 .375
Detroit 2 5 .286 3
Kansas City 2 6 .250

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 4 3 .571 _
Texas 4 3 .571 _
Houston 3 5 .375
Seattle 3 5 .375
Oakland 2 5 .286 2

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 6 2 .750 _
New York 4 4 .500 2
Miami 3 5 .375 3
Philadelphia 2 5 .286
Washington 2 6 .250 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 6 1 .857 _
Pittsburgh 5 2 .714 1
Chicago 3 3 .500
Cincinnati 3 3 .500
St. Louis 2 5 .286 4

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 5 3 .625 _
Arizona 4 4 .500 1
San Diego 4 4 .500 1
San Francisco 3 4 .429
Colorado 3 5 .375 2

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Texas 0

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Seattle 5, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh 13, Chicago White Sox 9

Tampa Bay 9, Oakland 5

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Crawford 0-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-0) at Baltimore (Wells 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 0-0) at Minnesota (Mahle 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3

Chicago Cubs 2, Texas 0

Philadelphia 5, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh 13, Chicago White Sox 9

San Diego 5, Atlanta 4

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0

Washington 10, Colorado 5

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Kuhl 0-0) at Colorado (Feltner 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0) at Arizona (Nelson 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 1-0) at Atlanta (Dodd 1-0), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

