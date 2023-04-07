All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 6 0 1.000 _ New York 4 2 .667…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 6 0 1.000 _ New York 4 2 .667 2 Toronto 4 3 .571 2½ Baltimore 3 3 .500 3 Boston 3 4 .429 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 5 2 .714 _ Minnesota 4 2 .667 ½ Chicago 3 4 .429 2 Detroit 2 5 .286 3 Kansas City 1 6 .143 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 4 2 .667 _ Texas 4 2 .667 _ Houston 3 4 .429 1½ Oakland 2 4 .333 2 Seattle 2 5 .286 2½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 6 1 .857 _ Miami 3 4 .429 3 New York 3 4 .429 3 Philadelphia 1 5 .167 4½ Washington 1 6 .143 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 5 1 .833 _ Pittsburgh 4 2 .667 1 Cincinnati 3 2 .600 1½ Chicago 2 3 .400 2½ St. Louis 2 4 .333 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 5 2 .714 _ San Francisco 3 3 .500 1½ Arizona 3 4 .429 2 Colorado 3 4 .429 2 San Diego 3 4 .429 2

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Boston 6, Detroit 3

Toronto 6, Kansas City 3

San Francisco 16, Chicago White Sox 6

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Houston at Minnesota, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston (Garcia 0-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-0) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Houck 1-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fujinami 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Springs 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-0) at Baltimore (Irvin 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 16, Chicago White Sox 6

Colorado 1, Washington 0

Atlanta 7, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-0) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-0) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 1-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 1-0) at Atlanta (Morton 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-0) at Arizona (Davies 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

