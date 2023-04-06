All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 6 0 1.000 _ New York 4 2 .667…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 6 0 1.000 _ New York 4 2 .667 2 Baltimore 3 3 .500 3 Toronto 3 3 .500 3 Boston 2 4 .333 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 5 2 .714 _ Minnesota 4 2 .667 ½ Chicago 3 3 .500 1½ Detroit 2 4 .333 2½ Kansas City 1 5 .167 3½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 4 2 .667 _ Texas 4 2 .667 _ Houston 3 4 .429 1½ Oakland 2 4 .333 2 Seattle 2 5 .286 2½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 5 1 .833 _ Miami 3 4 .429 2½ New York 3 4 .429 2½ Philadelphia 1 5 .167 4 Washington 1 5 .167 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 5 1 .833 _ Pittsburgh 4 2 .667 1 Cincinnati 3 2 .600 1½ Chicago 2 3 .400 2½ St. Louis 2 4 .333 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 4 2 .667 _ Arizona 3 3 .500 1 San Diego 3 3 .500 1 San Francisco 2 3 .400 1½ Colorado 2 4 .333 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 5, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 2

Tampa Bay 7, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1

Texas 5, Baltimore 2

Houston 8, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 7, San Francisco 3

Cleveland 6, Oakland 4, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3

Toronto 3, Kansas City 0

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Houston at Minnesota, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Texas (Eovaldi 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-1) at Cleveland (Civale 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Hill 0-1), 4:12 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 0-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 0-0), 4:35 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 5, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 2

Tampa Bay 7, Washington 2

Atlanta 5, St. Louis 2

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Chicago White Sox 7, San Francisco 3

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1), 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Hill 0-1), 4:12 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 0-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 0-0), 4:35 p.m.

San Diego (Martinez 0-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 1-0) at Colorado (Ureña 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

