All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 5 0 1.000 _ Baltimore 3 2 .600 2 New York 3 2 .600 2 Boston 2 3 .400 3 Toronto 2 3 .400 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 4 1 .800 _ Cleveland 4 2 .667 ½ Chicago 2 3 .400 2 Detroit 2 3 .400 2 Kansas City 1 4 .200 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 3 2 .600 _ Texas 3 2 .600 _ Oakland 2 3 .400 1 Houston 2 4 .333 1½ Seattle 2 4 .333 1½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 4 1 .800 _ New York 3 3 .500 1½ Miami 2 4 .333 2½ Philadelphia 1 4 .200 3 Washington 1 4 .200 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 4 1 .800 _ Cincinnati 3 2 .600 1 Pittsburgh 3 2 .600 1 Chicago 2 3 .400 2 St. Louis 2 3 .400 2

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 4 2 .667 _ Arizona 3 3 .500 1 San Diego 3 3 .500 1 San Francisco 2 2 .500 1 Colorado 2 4 .333 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 1, Minnesota 0

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 10, Washington 6

Toronto 4, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 7, Texas 2

Detroit 6, Houston 3

Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 2

Oakland 4, Cleveland 3

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Sale 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 0-1) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona 8, San Diego 6

Miami 1, Minnesota 0

Chicago Cubs 12, Cincinnati 5

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 10, Washington 6

Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 4, St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami (Cabrera 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1), 3:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-1) at Atlanta (Strider 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

