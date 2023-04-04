All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 4 0 1.000 _ New York 3 1 .750…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 4 0 1.000 _ New York 3 1 .750 1 Baltimore 2 2 .500 2 Boston 2 2 .500 2 Toronto 1 3 .250 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 4 0 1.000 _ Cleveland 4 1 .800 ½ Chicago 2 3 .400 2½ Detroit 1 3 .250 3 Kansas City 1 3 .250 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 3 1 .750 _ Texas 3 1 .750 _ Houston 2 3 .400 1½ Oakland 1 3 .250 2 Seattle 1 4 .200 2½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 3 1 .750 _ New York 3 2 .600 ½ Washington 1 3 .250 2 Miami 1 4 .200 2½ Philadelphia 0 4 .000 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 3 1 .750 _ Milwaukee 3 1 .750 _ Pittsburgh 2 2 .500 1 St. Louis 2 2 .500 1 Chicago 1 3 .250 2

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 3 2 .600 _ San Diego 3 2 .600 _ San Francisco 2 2 .500 ½ Arizona 2 3 .400 1 Colorado 2 3 .400 1

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

San Francisco 12, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 11, Miami 1

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 7, Boston 6

Kansas City 9, Toronto 5

Baltimore 2, Texas 0

Detroit 7, Houston 6, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 3

Cleveland 12, Oakland 11, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (López 1-0) at Miami (Luzardo 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 1-0) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 2:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0) at Oakland (Muller 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee 10, N.Y. Mets 0

San Francisco 12, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 11, Miami 1

Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 7, Boston 6

Atlanta 8, St. Louis 4

San Diego 5, Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 13, Colorado 4

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (López 1-0) at Miami (Luzardo 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 1:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

