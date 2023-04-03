All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 3 0 1.000 _ Boston 2 1 .667 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 3 0 1.000 _ Boston 2 1 .667 1 New York 2 1 .667 1 Baltimore 1 2 .333 2 Toronto 1 2 .333 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 3 0 1.000 _ Cleveland 3 1 .750 ½ Chicago 2 2 .500 1½ Detroit 0 3 .000 3 Kansas City 0 3 .000 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 3 0 1.000 _ Los Angeles 2 1 .667 1 Houston 2 2 .500 1½ Oakland 1 2 .333 2 Seattle 1 3 .250 2½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 3 1 .750 _ Atlanta 2 1 .667 ½ Washington 1 2 .333 1½ Miami 1 3 .250 2 Philadelphia 0 3 .000 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 2 1 .667 _ Milwaukee 2 1 .667 _ St. Louis 2 1 .667 _ Chicago 1 2 .333 1 Pittsburgh 1 2 .333 1

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 2 2 .500 _ Colorado 2 2 .500 _ Los Angeles 2 2 .500 _ San Diego 2 2 .500 _ San Francisco 1 2 .333 ½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 0

Boston 9, Baltimore 5

St. Louis 9, Toronto 4

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Houston 3

L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 0

Cleveland 6, Seattle 5, 10 innings

Texas 2, Philadelphia 1

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Strahm 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at Washington (Kuhl 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 0-0) at Texas (Heaney 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Oakland (Sears 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-0) at Seattle (Castillo 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 4, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 0

Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 1

St. Louis 9, Toronto 4

Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 5

San Diego 3, Colorado 1

Arizona 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Texas 2, Philadelphia 1

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 0-1) at San Diego (Darvish 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0) at Cincinnati (Cessa 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Strahm 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at Washington (Kuhl 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 1-0) at Milwaukee (Miley 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Dodd 0-0) at St. Louis (Matz 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.