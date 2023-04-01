All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 1 0 1.000 _ New York 1 0 1.000 _…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 1 0 1.000 _ New York 1 0 1.000 _ Tampa Bay 1 0 1.000 _ Toronto 1 0 1.000 _ Boston 0 1 .000 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 1 0 1.000 _ Chicago 1 1 .500 ½ Cleveland 1 1 .500 ½ Detroit 0 1 .000 1 Kansas City 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 1 0 1.000 _ Texas 1 0 1.000 _ Houston 1 1 .500 ½ Seattle 1 1 .500 ½ Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 1 0 1.000 _ Miami 1 1 .500 ½ New York 1 1 .500 ½ Philadelphia 0 1 .000 1 Washington 0 1 .000 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 1 0 1.000 _ Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 _ Cincinnati 0 1 .000 1 Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1 St. Louis 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB Colorado 2 0 1.000 _ Arizona 1 1 .500 1 Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1 San Francisco 0 1 .000 1½ San Diego 0 2 .000 2

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 9, Seattle 4

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit (Wentz 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Springs 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 0-0) at Boston (Houck 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 0-0) at Houston (Garcia 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 0-0) at St. Louis (Montgomery 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 0-0) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 0-0), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 4, San Diego 1

Arizona 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Shuster 0-0) at Washington (Gore 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 0-0) at St. Louis (Montgomery 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-0) at San Diego (Lugo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 0-0), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

