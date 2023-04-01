All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Toronto
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Detroit
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Kansas City
|0
|1
|.000
|1
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Houston
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Seattle
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Miami
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Milwaukee
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|St. Louis
|0
|1
|.000
|1
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|San Diego
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 9, Seattle 4
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Detroit (Wentz 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Springs 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Irvin 0-0) at Boston (Houck 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Stripling 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 0-0) at Houston (Garcia 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 0-0) at St. Louis (Montgomery 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 0-0) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 0-0), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Colorado 4, San Diego 1
Arizona 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Shuster 0-0) at Washington (Gore 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Stripling 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 0-0) at St. Louis (Montgomery 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-0) at San Diego (Lugo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 0-0), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
