Baez loses in BMW Open first round, Thiem advances

The Associated Press

April 18, 2023, 3:23 PM

MUNICH (AP) — Fifth-seeded Sebastian Baez was upset by Oscar Otte in the first round of the BMW Open on Tuesday as out-of-form Dominic Thiem progressed in his match thanks to a retirement.

Otte was the only one of four Germans to win in front of the home crowd Tuesday as he beat Baez 6-3, 7-5 with a break of serve in each set.

Former U.S. Open champion Thiem has been plagued by injuries and only got past the first round once in the first three months of 2023. He’s now in the second round for the third tournament in a row after Constant Lestienne retired following Thiem taking the first set 6-3.

Thiem plays Marc-Andrea Huesler in the second round after the eighth-seeded Swiss player finished off a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-3 win over another player who’s had lengthy injury issues, Britain’s Kyle Edmund. That match was completed Tuesday after being suspended Monday evening.

Sixth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego lost the first set and was 5-2 down in the second-set tiebreak before recovering to beat Quentin Halys 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5. He next plays Cristian Garin after the Chilean beat German qualifier Marko Topo 6-4, 6-2.

