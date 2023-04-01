Atlanta United tops Red Bulls for 1st time in regular season

ATLANTA (AP) — Giorgos Giakoumakis scored seven minutes into the match and goalkeeper Brad Guzan made it stand up as…

ATLANTA (AP) — Giorgos Giakoumakis scored seven minutes into the match and goalkeeper Brad Guzan made it stand up as Atlanta United posted 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Guzan finished with two saves to earn the clean sheet and help Atlanta United (4-1-1) beat the Red Bulls (1-2-3) for the first time in the regular season and just the second time in 15 all-time match-ups. New York’s only previous loss to Atlanta United came in the first leg of the 2018 Eastern Conference Final.

Carlos Coronel stopped three shots for the Red Bulls. New York’s 12 regular-season wins over Atlanta United without a loss matched the league record set by the Chicago Fire against Tampa Bay.

Atlanta United was coming off the club’s worst defeat, a 6-1 road loss to the Columbus Crew.

Atlanta United travels to play New York City FC on Saturday. The Red Bulls return home to host San Jose on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.