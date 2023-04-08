Atlanta Braves play the San Diego Padres Saturday

San Diego Padres (4-4) vs. Atlanta Braves (6-2) Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael Wacha (0-0); Braves:…

San Diego Padres (4-4) vs. Atlanta Braves (6-2)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael Wacha (0-0); Braves: Charlie Morton (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -164, Padres +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

Atlanta went 101-61 overall and 55-26 in home games last season. The Braves scored 4.9 runs per game in the 2022 season while allowing 3.8.

San Diego went 89-73 overall and 45-36 on the road a season ago. The Padres averaged 8.1 hits per game last season and totaled 153 home runs.

INJURIES: Braves: Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (back), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (left hamstring), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (toe), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

