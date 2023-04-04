Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

Atlanta Braves (3-1) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (2-2) St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Dylan Dodd (0-0);…

Atlanta Braves (3-1) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (2-2)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Dylan Dodd (0-0); Cardinals: Steven Matz (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -137, Braves +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves meet the St. Louis Cardinals leading the series 1-0.

St. Louis went 93-69 overall and 53-28 at home last season. The Cardinals averaged 8.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .252 and slugging .420.

Atlanta had a 101-61 record overall and a 46-35 record in road games last season. The Braves averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game, including 1.5 home runs.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (thumb), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (back), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

Braves: Max Fried: day-to-day (hamstring), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

