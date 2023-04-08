Atalanta beaten by Bologna, denting Serie A top 4 hopes

MILAN (AP) — Atalanta’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League took a blow when it lost at home…

MILAN (AP) — Atalanta’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League took a blow when it lost at home to Bologna 2-0 in Serie A on Saturday.

Nicola Sansone and Riccardo Orsolini scored in the second half to lift Bologna up to eighth, five points below sixth-placed Atalanta.

Atalanta remained three points outside the top four. Fifth-placed Roma has two more points than Atalanta and played at Torino late.

Second-placed Lazio also played late and could take control of a tight battle for the Champions League qualifying places with a win over Juventus, after the Milan sides dropped points on Friday.

All of the league matches were taking place on Friday and Saturday because of the Easter holiday.

Atalanta dominated possession but struggled to carve out goal-scoring opportunities.

Sansone broke the deadlock four minutes after the break when he curled into the far side of the net after being set up by Musa Barrow.

Orsolini thought he doubled Bologna’s lead 10 minutes from time and celebrated by taking his shirt off but the goal was ruled out for offside and the forward was shown a yellow card. He will be suspended for next weekend’s match against AC Milan.

He did score six minutes later, cutting inside from the right and firing into the bottom far corner.

RELEGATION BATTLE

Leonardo Sernicola struck in stoppage time to help Cremonese fight back to win at Sampdoria 3-2 in a battle between sides at the foot of Serie A.

Sampdoria replaced Cremonese in last place, 11 points from safety after 17th-placed Spezia drew at Fiorentina 1-1, thwarting its opponent’s hopes of a record 10th straight victory in all competitions.

The other side in the bottom three, Hellas Verona, played at Sassuolo late.

Udinese netted a last-minute penalty to draw with Monza 2-2.

