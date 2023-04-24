2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Washington's blueprint for draft day | Washington's draft history by the numbers | Commanders not looking for QB | DC Sports Huddle on NFL Draft
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez…

Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez out of lineup with neck pain

The Associated Press

April 24, 2023, 5:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez has returned to Houston with neck discomfort, Houston manager Dusty Baker announced before Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He said Alvarez has had the problem for about a week.

“We decided to send him to go get examined,” Baker said. “Hopefully it’s not too bad. So, we’ll see.”

Baker is hopeful that Alvarez can avoid going on the injured list.

“We don’t think so,” Baker said. “We hope not. We just have to see after he sees the doctor.”

Alvarez is hitting .253 with six homers and 27 RBIs. He hit late go-ahead homers in the first two games of the Astros’ weekend sweep of the Atlanta Braves. Alvarez, who has eight multi-RBI games, added a game-tying two-run single in the eighth inning of Sunday’s series finale.

Baker said it has not been determined if Alvarez will return for the final two games of the road series with the Rays.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up