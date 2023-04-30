Arraez’s sacrifice fly gives Marlins series sweep vs Cubs

MIAMI (AP) — Luis Arraez hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to give the Miami Marlins a…

MIAMI (AP) — Luis Arraez hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to give the Miami Marlins a 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday and a sweep of the three-game series.

Jon Berti drew a leadoff walk against reliever Keegan Thompson (1-1) and advanced to third on Jesús Sánchez’s single. Arraez then drove the first pitch from Thompson to deep center to score Berti.

Tanner Scott (2-1) pitched a scoreless eighth around two singles and A.J. Puk closed with a perfect ninth for his fifth save. Garrett Thompson doubled twice for the Marlins, who won their fourth straight and are 10-0 in one-run games.

The Cubs were 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Chicago’s Nico Hoerner singled in the seventh, extending his consecutive games on base streak to 25.

Justin Steele limited Miami to three runs and seven hits in six innings. It ended the left-hander’s string of 12 consecutive starts of allowing two runs or fewer dating back to July 20, 2022.

Cody Bellinger drove a 2-0 pitch from Marlins reliever Andrew Nardi into the facade in right for his seventh homer in the sixth inning to tie the game at 3.

Two innings earlier, Bellinger hit a game-tying sacrifice fly and Seiya Suzuki tripled after Marlins centerfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. misjudged the drive that got past his outstretched glove. But Miami retook the lead in the bottom half on Hampson’s RBI double.

Marlins starter Bryan Hoening was lifted after five innings. Hoening allowed two runs, five hits, walked one, struck out four and hit a batter.

FLYING DEBRIS

Chicago’s Patrick Wisdom hit a broken bat single off reliever Tanner Scott in the seventh. The path of the splintered bat flew over the infield dirt and landed feet away from the ball in short left.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: 1B Garrett Cooper exited in the fourth because of an upset stomach. … RHP Tommy Nance (right shoulder strain) scheduled to throw a bullpen Saturday in Jupiter, Florida.

UP NEXT

Cubs: LHP Drew Smyly (2-1, 3.21 ERA) will start the opener of a four-game series at Washington on Monday against Nationals LHP Mackenzie Gore (3-1, 3.00).

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (1-2, 5.04) will start the opener of a three-game home set against Atlanta on Tuesday. The Braves have not announced a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.