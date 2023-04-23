Hampson, Arraez help Marlins sweep doubleheader vs Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Garrett Hampson drove in two runs and Luis Arraez and Bryan De La Cruz each had three…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Garrett Hampson drove in two runs and Luis Arraez and Bryan De La Cruz each had three hits as the Miami Marlins completed a doubleheader sweep of the Cleveland Guardians with a 3-2 win in the second game on Saturday night.

Hampson’s single in the sixth scored Jon Berti and put Miami ahead for good at 2-1, helping spoil Cleveland manager Terry Francona’s 64th birthday. The Marlins, who won the opener 6-1, took both games of a doubleheader for the 12th time in franchise history.

“We just keep grinding and grinding at-bats away and eventually take the lead,” Hampson said. “I came up in some big spots after the guys in front of me got on, so it was nice to contribute.”

Braxton Garrett (1-0) worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run, and A.J. Puk pitched a dicey ninth for his fourth save. Puk hit Andrés Giménez with a pitch and walked Gabriel Arias with no outs before retiring the next three batters.

Arraez went 4 for 8 on the day and is hitting a major league-best .444 as he seeks a second straight big league batting title. De La Cruz doubled three times in the nightcap as Miami won for the sixth time in eight games.

“It’s been so awesome, so fun,” Garrett said, smiling. “The bullpen has been fantastic and Arraez had another, like seven hits today.”

Guardians right-hander Zach Plesac (1-1) gave up three runs in five innings. Oscar Gonzalez had two hits and an RBI for Cleveland, which also dropped both games of a twin bill Tuesday at Detroit.

De La Cruz homered and doubled in the first game when Miami cruised past ace Shane Bieber and the Guardians. Arraez added a two-run single.

“Everybody has to have fun and do a little bit of everything for us,” said De La Cruz, who became the first Marlins player with five extra-base hits in one day. “I thank God we’re having some success together.”

Bieber (1-1) matched his career high with four walks and allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings. It was the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner’s shortest start this season.

“I put myself in some difficult spots today and didn’t get out of them,” Bieber said. “I’ve got to be better and get outs when you really need them.”

Reigning NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara was scratched earlier in the day with what the Marlins termed “very mild” biceps tendinitis.

Andrew Nardi (2-1) retired all four batters he faced in relief of spot starter Devin Smeltzer. Huascar Brazoban, Matt Barnes and Steven Okert finished the four-hitter.

“It was a real good team win against one of the best pitchers in the game,” Miami manager Skip Schumaker said.

Arraez drove in Berti and Jorge Soler in the seventh, when Miami scored three times off Nick Sandlin and Tim Herrin to extend its lead to 6-1.

Passing showers delayed the first pitch by 1 hour, 50 minutes. The series opener Friday was rained out and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader.

DOUBLE TROUBLE

Marlins CF Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Schumaker were ejected in the fifth inning of the nightcap for arguing balls and strikes with umpire Dan Merzel. Chisholm was tossed for showing Merzel an iPad replay of an at-bat from the dugout, prompting Schumaker to charge onto the field in his defense.

“Umpires are going to make questionable calls,” Schumaker said. “But I told Jazz he’s got to stay in the game because he can affect it. I’ll get tossed 100 times before that will happen again.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Alcantara is not expected to be placed on the injured list and is slated to pitch in Miami’s series in Atlanta that begins Monday. He is 1-2 with a 5.84 ERA in four starts.

UP NEXT

Guardians LHP Logan T. Allen makes his major league debut in the series finale, taking on Marlins LHP Jesús Luzardo (2-0, 2.74 ERA).

