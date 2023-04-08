EASTER & PASSOVER: Holy Week around the world | Where the White House gets its eggs for Easter Egg Roll | Easter spending expected be record breaking | DC-area restaurants' offerings for Passover
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Angers wins first match…

Angers wins first match in 22 French league games

The Associated Press

April 8, 2023, 1:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — Rock-bottom Angers beat Lille 1-0 at home on Saturday to win for the first time in 22 French league games.

Defender Halid Sabanovic struck the winner in off the post in the 84th minute for Angers, which had not won since Sept. 17.

Lille striker Jonathan David went close to scoring his 20th league goal in the 70th but Angers goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni saved his effort.

Later, leader Paris Saint-Germain was at Nice looking to avoid a third straight defeat and a ninth overall in 2023, as under-pressure PSG coach Christophe Galtier returned to the club he coached last season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up