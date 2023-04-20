AHL Playoff Glance

All Times EDT x-if necessary DIVISION FIRST ROUND (Best-of-3) EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Lehigh Valley 1, Charlotte 0 Tuesday, April…

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

DIVISION FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-3)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

Lehigh Valley 1, Charlotte 0

Tuesday, April 18: Lehigh Valley 4, Charlotte 3

Thursday, April 20: Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

x-Friday, April 21: Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Hartford 1, Springfield 0

Wednesday, April 19: Hartford 6, Springfield 1

Friday, April 21: Springfield at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

x-Saturday, April 22: Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

North Division

Utica 1, Laval 0

Wednesday, April 19: Utica 4, Laval 0

Friday, April 21: Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

x-Saturday, April 22: Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

Rockford 1, Iowa 0

Wednesday, April 19: Rockford 3, Iowa 2, OT

Friday, April 21: Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, April 23: Rockford at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Pacific Division

Coachella Valley 1, Tucson 0

Wednesday, April 19: Coachella Valley 5, Tucson 1

Friday, April 21: Tucson at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, April 23: Tucson at Coachella Valley, 3 p.m.

Colorado 1, Ontario 0

Wednesday, April 19: Colorado 3, Ontario 2, OT

Friday, April 21: Ontario at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.

x-Saturday, April 22: Ontario at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.

Abbotsford 1, Bakersfield 0

Wednesday, April 19: Abbotsford 3, Bakersfield 0

Friday, April 21: Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, April 23: Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

DIVISION SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-5)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

Syracuse vs. Rochester

Friday, April 21: Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 22: Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 28 Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

x-Sunday, April 30: Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 6: Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

___

