AHL Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
x-if necessary
DIVISION FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-3)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Charlotte 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Tuesday, April 18: Lehigh Valley 4, Charlotte 3
Thursday, April 20: Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 4, 2OT
Friday, April 21: Charlotte 6, Lehigh Valley 0
Hartford 2, Springfield 0
Wednesday, April 19: Hartford 6, Springfield 1
Friday, April 21: Hartford 7, Springfield 1
North Division
Utica 2, Laval 0
Wednesday, April 19: Utica 4, Laval 0
Friday, April 21: Utica 2, Laval 1, OT
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
Rockford 2, Iowa 0
Wednesday, April 19: Rockford 3, Iowa 2, OT
Friday, April 21: Rockford 4, Iowa 3, OT
Pacific Division
Coachella Valley 2, Tucson 1
Wednesday, April 19: Coachella Valley 5, Tucson 1
Friday, April 21: Tucson 4, Coachella Valley 3
Sunday, April 23: Coachella Valley 5, Tucson 1
Colorado 2, Ontario 0
Wednesday, April 19: Colorado 3, Ontario 2, OT
Friday, April 21: Colorado 6, Ontario 4
Abbotsford 2, Bakersfield 0
Wednesday, April 19: Abbotsford 3, Bakersfield 0
Friday, April 21: Abbotsford 4, Bakersfield 2
DIVISION SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-5)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Providence vs. Hartford
Friday, April 28: Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, April 29: Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3: Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
x-Friday, May 5: Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 7: Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey vs. Charlotte
Friday, April 28: Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 29: Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3: Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
x-Thursday, May 4: Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 7: Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
North Division
Toronto vs. Utica
Thursday, April 27: Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 29: Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3: Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
x-Friday, May 5: Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 7: Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Syracuse 2, Rochester 0
Friday, April 21: Syracuse 3, Rochester 3, OT
Saturday, April 22: Syracuse 3, Rochester 0
Friday, April 28 Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
x-Sunday, April 30: Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 6: Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Texas vs. Rockford
Friday, April 28: Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Sunday, April 30: Texas at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3: Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
x-Friday, May 5: Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 6: Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Manitoba
Friday, April 28: Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Sunday, April 30: Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3: Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
x-Friday, May 5: Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 6: Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Pacific Division
Calgary 1, Abbotsford 0
Wednesday, April 26: Calgary 3, Abbotsford 2, OT
Friday, April 28: Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3: Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
x-Friday, May 5: Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 7: Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley 1, Colorado 0
Wednesday, April 26: Coachella Valley 6, Colorado 2
Thursday, April 27: Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday, April 30: Colorado at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.
x-Wednesday, May 3: Colorado at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
x-Friday, May 5: Colorado at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
