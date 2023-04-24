AHL Playoff Glance

All Times EDT x-if necessary DIVISION FIRST ROUND (Best-of-3) EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Charlotte 2, Lehigh Valley 1 Tuesday, April…

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

DIVISION FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-3)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

Charlotte 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Tuesday, April 18: Lehigh Valley 4, Charlotte 3

Thursday, April 20: Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 4, 2OT

Friday, April 21: Charlotte 6, Lehigh Valley 0

Hartford 2, Springfield 0

Wednesday, April 19: Hartford 6, Springfield 1

Friday, April 21: Hartford 7, Springfield 1

North Division

Utica 2, Laval 0

Wednesday, April 19: Utica 4, Laval 0

Friday, April 21: Utica 2, Laval 1, OT

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

Rockford 2, Iowa 0

Wednesday, April 19: Rockford 3, Iowa 2, OT

Friday, April 21: Rockford 4, Iowa 3, OT

Pacific Division

Coachella Valley 2, Tucson 1

Wednesday, April 19: Coachella Valley 5, Tucson 1

Friday, April 21: Tucson 4, Coachella Valley 3

Sunday, April 23: Coachella Valley 5, Tucson 1

Colorado 2, Ontario 0

Wednesday, April 19: Colorado 3, Ontario 2, OT

Friday, April 21: Colorado 6, Ontario 4

Abbotsford 2, Bakersfield 0

Wednesday, April 19: Abbotsford 3, Bakersfield 0

Friday, April 21: Abbotsford 4, Bakersfield 2

DIVISION SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-5)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

Providence vs. Hartford

Friday, April 28: Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 29: Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3: Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

x-Friday, May 5: Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 7: Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey vs. Charlotte

Friday, April 28: Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 29: Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3: Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

x-Thursday, May 4: Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 7: Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

North Division

Toronto vs. Utica

Thursday, April 27: Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 29: Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3: Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

x-Friday, May 5: Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 7: Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Syracuse 2, Rochester 0

Friday, April 21: Syracuse 3, Rochester 3, OT

Saturday, April 22: Syracuse 3, Rochester 0

Friday, April 28 Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

x-Sunday, April 30: Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 6: Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Texas vs. Rockford

Friday, April 28: Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 30: Texas at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3: Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

x-Friday, May 5: Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 6: Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Manitoba

Friday, April 28: Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 30: Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3: Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

x-Friday, May 5: Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 6: Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Pacific Division

Calgary vs. Abbotsford

Wednesday, April 26: Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday, April 28: Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3: Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

x-Friday, May 5: Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 7: Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley vs. Colorado

Wednesday, April 26: Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday, April 27: Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, April 30: Colorado at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

x-Wednesday, May 3: Colorado at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

x-Friday, May 5: Colorado at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.