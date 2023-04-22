AHL Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
x-if necessary
DIVISION FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-3)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Charlotte 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Tuesday, April 18: Lehigh Valley 4, Charlotte 3
Thursday, April 20: Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 4, 2OT
Friday, April 21: Charlotte 6, Lehigh Valley 0
Hartford 2, Springfield 0
Wednesday, April 19: Hartford 6, Springfield 1
Friday, April 21: Hartford 7, Springfield 1
North Division
Utica 2, Laval 0
Wednesday, April 19: Utica 4, Laval 0
Friday, April 21: Utica 2, Laval 1, OT
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
Rockford 2, Iowa 0
Wednesday, April 19: Rockford 3, Iowa 2, OT
Friday, April 21: Rockford 4, Iowa 3, OT
Pacific Division
Coachella Valley 1, Tucson 1
Wednesday, April 19: Coachella Valley 5, Tucson 1
Friday, April 21: Tucson 4, Coachella Valley 3
Sunday, April 23: Tucson at Coachella Valley, 3 p.m.
Colorado 2, Ontario 0
Wednesday, April 19: Colorado 3, Ontario 2, OT
Friday, April 21: Colorado 6, Ontario 4
Abbotsford 2, Bakersfield 0
Wednesday, April 19: Abbotsford 3, Bakersfield 0
Friday, April 21: Abbotsford 4, Bakersfield 2
DIVISION SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-5)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
Syracuse 2, Rochester 0
Friday, April 21: Syracuse 3, Rochester 3, OT
Saturday, April 22: Syracuse 3, Rochester 0
Friday, April 28 Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
x-Sunday, April 30: Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 6: Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
___
