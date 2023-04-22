AHL Playoff Glance

All Times EDT x-if necessary DIVISION FIRST ROUND (Best-of-3) EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Charlotte 2, Lehigh Valley 1 Tuesday, April…

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

DIVISION FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-3)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

Charlotte 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Tuesday, April 18: Lehigh Valley 4, Charlotte 3

Thursday, April 20: Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 4, 2OT

Friday, April 21: Charlotte 6, Lehigh Valley 0

Hartford 2, Springfield 0

Wednesday, April 19: Hartford 6, Springfield 1

Friday, April 21: Hartford 7, Springfield 1

North Division

Utica 2, Laval 0

Wednesday, April 19: Utica 4, Laval 0

Friday, April 21: Utica 2, Laval 1, OT

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

Rockford 2, Iowa 0

Wednesday, April 19: Rockford 3, Iowa 2, OT

Friday, April 21: Rockford 4, Iowa 3, OT

Pacific Division

Coachella Valley 1, Tucson 1

Wednesday, April 19: Coachella Valley 5, Tucson 1

Friday, April 21: Tucson 4, Coachella Valley 3

Sunday, April 23: Tucson at Coachella Valley, 3 p.m.

Colorado 2, Ontario 0

Wednesday, April 19: Colorado 3, Ontario 2, OT

Friday, April 21: Colorado 6, Ontario 4

Abbotsford 2, Bakersfield 0

Wednesday, April 19: Abbotsford 3, Bakersfield 0

Friday, April 21: Abbotsford 4, Bakersfield 2

DIVISION SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-5)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

Syracuse 2, Rochester 0

Friday, April 21: Syracuse 3, Rochester 3, OT

Saturday, April 22: Syracuse 3, Rochester 0

Friday, April 28 Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

x-Sunday, April 30: Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 6: Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

___

