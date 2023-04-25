2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | DC Sports Huddle previews NFL Draft | Washington's draft finds, busts
2023 NBA Rookie of the Year Voting

The Associated Press

April 25, 2023, 7:22 PM

Selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded five points for a first-place vote, three points for a second-place vote and one point for a third-place vote:

Points
Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Tot
Paolo Banchero, Magic 98 1 1- 494
Jalen Williams, Thunder 0 75 16 241
Walker Kessler, Jazz 2 17 53 114
Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers 0 4 15 27
Keegan Murray, Kings 0 3 12 21
Jaden Ivey, Pistons 0 0 3 3

Sports
