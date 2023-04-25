2023 NBA Rookie of the Year Voting

Selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded five points for a first-place vote, three points for a second-place vote and one point for a third-place vote:
|Points
|Player, Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Tot
|Paolo Banchero, Magic
|98
|1
|1-
|494
|Jalen Williams, Thunder
|0
|75
|16
|241
|Walker Kessler, Jazz
|2
|17
|53
|114
|Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers
|0
|4
|15
|27
|Keegan Murray, Kings
|0
|3
|12
|21
|Jaden Ivey, Pistons
|0
|0
|3
|3
