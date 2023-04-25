2023 NBA Rookie of the Year Voting

Selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded five points for a first-place vote, three…

Selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded five points for a first-place vote, three points for a second-place vote and one point for a third-place vote:

Points Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Tot Paolo Banchero, Magic 98 1 1- 494 Jalen Williams, Thunder 0 75 16 241 Walker Kessler, Jazz 2 17 53 114 Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers 0 4 15 27 Keegan Murray, Kings 0 3 12 21 Jaden Ivey, Pistons 0 0 3 3

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.