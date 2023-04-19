COMMANDERS SALE: Source: NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site? | Attorneys seek whistleblower protection against potential Snyder lawsuits
2023 NBA Coach of the Year Voting

The Associated Press

April 19, 2023, 7:28 PM

Selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters from the United States and Canada. Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis (x-interim).

Coach 1st 2nd 3rd Total
Mike Brown, Sac 100 0 0 500
Mark Daigneault, Okc 0 48 20 164
Joe Mazzulla, Bos 0 18 23 77
J.B. Bickerstaff, Cle 0 13 13 52
Michael Malone, Den 0 7 9 30
Mike Budenholzer, Mil 0 5 12 27
Jacque Vaughn, Bkn 0 3 7 16
Tom Thibodeau, N.Y. 0 3 7 16
Will Hardy, Utah 0 1 4 7
Taylor Jenkins, Mem 0 1 2 5
Darvin Ham, LAL 0 1 0 3
Doc Rivers, Phil 0 0 1 1
Willie Green, N.O. 0 0 1 1
Tyronn Lue, LAC 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

