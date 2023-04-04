TRUMP INDICTMENT: Live updates | Trump pleads not guilty | What happened and what's ahead | Photos
Live Radio
Home » Sports » 2023 Baseball Salaries

2023 Baseball Salaries

The Associated Press

April 4, 2023, 5:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
———
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS
Madison Bumgarner $21,882,892
Ketel Marte 11,600,000
Nick Ahmed 10,375,000
Merrill Kelly 8,500,000
Christian Walker 6,500,000
il-Mark Melancon 6,000,000
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 5,828,571
Zac Gallen 5,600,000
Andrew Chafin 5,500,000
Zach Davies 4,700,000
il-Carson Kelly 4,275,000
Evan Longoria 4,000,000
Miguel Castro 3,500,000
Josh Rojas 2,575,000
Scott McGough 2,500,000
Corbin Carroll 1,625,000
Kyle Lewis 1,610,000
Cole Sulser 825,000
il-Joe Mantiply 756,000
Kevin Ginkel 746,600
Geraldo Perdomo 738,600
Jake McCarthy 735,600
Alek Thomas 735,200
Kyle Nelson 728,900
il-Corbin Martin 728,400
Jose Herrera 724,300
Drey Jameson 723,600
Ryne Nelson 722,700
Gabriel Moreno 722,500
Carlos Vargas 721,000
———
ATLANTA BRAVES
Matt Olson $21,000,000
Charlie Morton 20,000,000
Marcell Ozuna 18,000,000
Ronald Acuña Jr. 17,000,000
il-Raisel Iglesias 16,000,000
Austin Riley 15,000,000
Max Fried 13,500,000
Eddie Rosario 9,000,000
Travis d’Arnaud 8,000,000
Ozzie Albies 7,000,000
Kirby Yates 6,000,000
Michael Harris II 5,000,000
Collin McHugh 5,000,000
A.J. Minter 4,287,500
Sean Murphy 4,000,000
Kevin Pillar 3,000,000
Joe Jiménez 2,765,000
Orlando Arcia 2,300,000
Lucas Luetge 1,550,000
Jesse Chavez 1,200,000
il-Tyler Matzek 1,200,000
Ehire Adrianza 1,000,000
Spencer Strider 1,000,000
Nick Anderson 875,000
il-Kolby Allard 750,000
Sam Hilliard 750,000
Michael Tonkin 750,000
il-Kyle Wright 750,000
il-Huascar Ynoa 750,000
Dylan Lee 730,000
Jared Shuster 720,000
———
CHICAGO CUBS
Marcus Stroman $25,000,000
il-Seiya Suzuki 18,000,000
il-Kyle Hendricks 14,500,000
Dansby Swanson 14,000,000
Jameson Taillon 14,000,000
Cody Bellinger 12,500,000
Ian Happ 10,850,000
Drew Smyly 8,000,000
Trey Mancini 7,000,000
Yan Gomes 6,000,000
Michael Fulmer 4,000,000
Tucker Barnhart 3,250,000
Nico Hoerner 2,525,000
Brad Boxberger 2,000,000
Nick Madrigal 1,225,000
Luis Torrens 1,200,000
Edwin Ríos 1,000,000
Mark Leiter Jr. 850,000
il-Codi Heuer 785,000
Patrick Wisdom 763,000
Adbert Alzolay 744,750
Justin Steele 740,000
Keegan Thompson 740,000
Julian Merryweather 737,000
Michael Rucker 737,000
il-Brandon Hughes 728,000
Javier Assad 721,500
Hayden Wesneski 721,500
il-Ethan Roberts 721,000
Miles Mastrobuoni 720,500
Eric Hosmer 720,000
———
CINCINNATI REDS
il-Joey Votto $25,000,000
Wil Myers 6,000,000
Kevin Newman 2,662,500
Luis Cessa 2,650,000
Curt Casali 2,500,000
il-Luke Weaver 2,000,000
il-Nick Senzel 1,950,000
Buck Farmer 1,725,000
il-Lucas Sims 1,267,500
Luke Maile 1,175,000
Alex Young 1,150,000
Derek Law 1,000,000
Jason Vosler 1,000,000
il-Justin Dunn 900,000
il-Tejay Antone 770,000
Jonathan India 760,000
Jake Fraley 740,000
Tyler Stephenson 740,000
Jose Barrero 730,000
Alexis Diaz 730,000
Ian Gibaut 730,000
Hunter Greene 730,000
il-Vladimir Gutierrez 730,000
Joel Kuhnel 730,000
Nick Lodolo 730,000
Connor Overton 730,000
il-Antonio Santillan 730,000
Graham Ashcraft 722,500
Stuart Fairchild 722,500
TJ Friedl 722,500
Reiver Sanmartin 722,500
Will Benson 720,000
Fernando Cruz 720,000
Spencer Steer 720,000
———
COLORADO ROCKIES
Kris Bryant $28,000,000
Germán Márquez 15,300,000
Charlie Blackmon 15,000,000
Kyle Freeland 10,500,000
il-Randal Grichuk 10,333,333
il-Daniel Bard 9,500,000
Ryan McMahon 9,000,000
Jurickson Profar 7,710,778
C.J. Cron 7,500,000
il-Antonio Senzatela 7,250,000
Elias Díaz 5,500,000
Pierce Johnson 5,000,000
Dinelson Lamet 5,000,000
Brent Suter 3,000,000
José Ureña 3,000,000
il-Brendan Rodgers 2,700,000
Austin Gomber 1,650,000
Brad Hand 1,500,000
Harold Castro 1,300,000
il-Tyler Kinley 1,200,000
Ty Blach 1,100,000
Yonathan Daza 730,000
il-Lucas Gilbreath 725,000
il-Ryan Rolison 725,000
Jake Bird 722,000
il-Sean Bouchard 722,000
Ryan Feltner 722,000
Justin Lawrence 722,000
Elehuris Montero 722,000
Connor Seabold 722,000
Brian Serven 722,000
Ezequiel Tovar 722,000
Alan Trejo 722,000
Mike Moustakas 720,000
———
LOS ANGELES DODGERS
Freddie Freeman $25,290,674
Mookie Betts 21,158,692
Clayton Kershaw 20,000,000
Chris Taylor 15,000,000
Julio Urías 14,250,000
Max Muncy 13,500,000
Noah Syndergaard 13,000,000
J.D. Martinez 10,000,000
il-Walker Buehler 8,025,000
il-Blake Treinen 8,000,000
il-Daniel Hudson 6,500,000
David Peralta 6,500,000
Will Smith 5,250,000
Miguel Rojas 4,250,000
Austin Barnes 3,500,000
il-Tony Gonsolin 3,250,000
Dustin May 1,675,000
Yency Almonte 1,500,000
Shelby Miller 1,500,000
Trayce Thompson 1,450,000
Evan Phillips 1,300,000
Brusdar Graterol 1,225,000
il-Jimmy Nelson 1,200,000
Caleb Ferguson 1,100,000
il-Alex Reyes 1,000,000
il-J.P. Feyereisen 750,000
il-Gavin Lux 750,000
Alex Vesia 750,000
Phil Bickford 740,000
Michael Grove 722,500
Andre Jackson 722,500
James Outman 722,500
il-Ryan Pepiot 722,500
Miguel Vargas 722,500
Jason Heyward 720,000
———
MIAMI MARLINS
Jorge Soler $15,000,000
Avisaíl García 12,000,000
Matt Barnes 8,375,000
Jean Segura 6,500,000
Sandy Alcantara 6,300,000
Luis Arraez 6,100,000
Johnny Cueto 6,000,000
Joey Wendle 6,000,000
Garrett Cooper 4,200,000
Dylan Floro 3,900,000
Jacob Stallings 3,350,000
Tanner Scott 2,825,000
Jesus Luzardo 2,450,000
Jon Berti 2,100,000
Yuli Gurriel 1,250,000
JT Chargois 850,000
Trevor Rogers 752,000
Jazz Chisholm Jr. 749,500
il-Steven Okert 739,000
il-Anthony Bender 738,500
Jesús Sánchez 738,000
Bryan De La Cruz 736,000
A.J. Puk 736,000
Braxton Garrett 732,000
Edward Cabrera 731,000
Nick Fortes 730,000
il-Tommy Nance 729,500
Huascar Brazoban 724,000
Andrew Nardi 723,000
il-Max Meyer 721,500
il-Nic Enright 720,000
———
MILWAUKEE BREWERS
Christian Yelich $24,250,727
Brandon Woodruff 10,800,000
Corbin Burnes 10,100,000
Willy Adames 8,700,000
Jesse Winker 8,250,000
Eric Lauer 5,075,000
Rowdy Tellez 4,950,000
Luis Urías 4,700,000
Freddy Peralta 3,734,960
il-Adrian Houser 3,600,000
Brian Anderson 3,500,000
Wade Miley 3,500,000
Devin Williams 3,350,000
Victor Caratini 2,800,000
Luke Voit 2,000,000
Matt Bush 1,850,000
Mike Brosseau 1,400,000
il-Aaron Ashby 1,200,000
Hoby Milner 1,025,000
Justin Wilson 850,000
William Contreras 739,000
il-Tyrone Taylor 735,400
il-Bryse Wilson 732,600
il-Jason Alexander 732,500
Owen Miller 731,100
Joel Payamps 730,500
Peter Strzelecki 726,400
Javy Guerra 724,500
Garrett Mitchell 724,300
Brice Turang 720,000
Gus Varland 720,000

MORE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up