2023 Baseball Salaries

|ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS
|Madison Bumgarner
|$21,882,892
|Ketel Marte
|11,600,000
|Nick Ahmed
|10,375,000
|Merrill Kelly
|8,500,000
|Christian Walker
|6,500,000
|il-Mark Melancon
|6,000,000
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|5,828,571
|Zac Gallen
|5,600,000
|Andrew Chafin
|5,500,000
|Zach Davies
|4,700,000
|il-Carson Kelly
|4,275,000
|Evan Longoria
|4,000,000
|Miguel Castro
|3,500,000
|Josh Rojas
|2,575,000
|Scott McGough
|2,500,000
|Corbin Carroll
|1,625,000
|Kyle Lewis
|1,610,000
|Cole Sulser
|825,000
|il-Joe Mantiply
|756,000
|Kevin Ginkel
|746,600
|Geraldo Perdomo
|738,600
|Jake McCarthy
|735,600
|Alek Thomas
|735,200
|Kyle Nelson
|728,900
|il-Corbin Martin
|728,400
|Jose Herrera
|724,300
|Drey Jameson
|723,600
|Ryne Nelson
|722,700
|Gabriel Moreno
|722,500
|Carlos Vargas
|721,000
|ATLANTA BRAVES
|Matt Olson
|$21,000,000
|Charlie Morton
|20,000,000
|Marcell Ozuna
|18,000,000
|Ronald Acuña Jr.
|17,000,000
|il-Raisel Iglesias
|16,000,000
|Austin Riley
|15,000,000
|Max Fried
|13,500,000
|Eddie Rosario
|9,000,000
|Travis d’Arnaud
|8,000,000
|Ozzie Albies
|7,000,000
|Kirby Yates
|6,000,000
|Michael Harris II
|5,000,000
|Collin McHugh
|5,000,000
|A.J. Minter
|4,287,500
|Sean Murphy
|4,000,000
|Kevin Pillar
|3,000,000
|Joe Jiménez
|2,765,000
|Orlando Arcia
|2,300,000
|Lucas Luetge
|1,550,000
|Jesse Chavez
|1,200,000
|il-Tyler Matzek
|1,200,000
|Ehire Adrianza
|1,000,000
|Spencer Strider
|1,000,000
|Nick Anderson
|875,000
|il-Kolby Allard
|750,000
|Sam Hilliard
|750,000
|Michael Tonkin
|750,000
|il-Kyle Wright
|750,000
|il-Huascar Ynoa
|750,000
|Dylan Lee
|730,000
|Jared Shuster
|720,000
|CHICAGO CUBS
|Marcus Stroman
|$25,000,000
|il-Seiya Suzuki
|18,000,000
|il-Kyle Hendricks
|14,500,000
|Dansby Swanson
|14,000,000
|Jameson Taillon
|14,000,000
|Cody Bellinger
|12,500,000
|Ian Happ
|10,850,000
|Drew Smyly
|8,000,000
|Trey Mancini
|7,000,000
|Yan Gomes
|6,000,000
|Michael Fulmer
|4,000,000
|Tucker Barnhart
|3,250,000
|Nico Hoerner
|2,525,000
|Brad Boxberger
|2,000,000
|Nick Madrigal
|1,225,000
|Luis Torrens
|1,200,000
|Edwin Ríos
|1,000,000
|Mark Leiter Jr.
|850,000
|il-Codi Heuer
|785,000
|Patrick Wisdom
|763,000
|Adbert Alzolay
|744,750
|Justin Steele
|740,000
|Keegan Thompson
|740,000
|Julian Merryweather
|737,000
|Michael Rucker
|737,000
|il-Brandon Hughes
|728,000
|Javier Assad
|721,500
|Hayden Wesneski
|721,500
|il-Ethan Roberts
|721,000
|Miles Mastrobuoni
|720,500
|Eric Hosmer
|720,000
|CINCINNATI REDS
|il-Joey Votto
|$25,000,000
|Wil Myers
|6,000,000
|Kevin Newman
|2,662,500
|Luis Cessa
|2,650,000
|Curt Casali
|2,500,000
|il-Luke Weaver
|2,000,000
|il-Nick Senzel
|1,950,000
|Buck Farmer
|1,725,000
|il-Lucas Sims
|1,267,500
|Luke Maile
|1,175,000
|Alex Young
|1,150,000
|Derek Law
|1,000,000
|Jason Vosler
|1,000,000
|il-Justin Dunn
|900,000
|il-Tejay Antone
|770,000
|Jonathan India
|760,000
|Jake Fraley
|740,000
|Tyler Stephenson
|740,000
|Jose Barrero
|730,000
|Alexis Diaz
|730,000
|Ian Gibaut
|730,000
|Hunter Greene
|730,000
|il-Vladimir Gutierrez
|730,000
|Joel Kuhnel
|730,000
|Nick Lodolo
|730,000
|Connor Overton
|730,000
|il-Antonio Santillan
|730,000
|Graham Ashcraft
|722,500
|Stuart Fairchild
|722,500
|TJ Friedl
|722,500
|Reiver Sanmartin
|722,500
|Will Benson
|720,000
|Fernando Cruz
|720,000
|Spencer Steer
|720,000
|COLORADO ROCKIES
|Kris Bryant
|$28,000,000
|Germán Márquez
|15,300,000
|Charlie Blackmon
|15,000,000
|Kyle Freeland
|10,500,000
|il-Randal Grichuk
|10,333,333
|il-Daniel Bard
|9,500,000
|Ryan McMahon
|9,000,000
|Jurickson Profar
|7,710,778
|C.J. Cron
|7,500,000
|il-Antonio Senzatela
|7,250,000
|Elias Díaz
|5,500,000
|Pierce Johnson
|5,000,000
|Dinelson Lamet
|5,000,000
|Brent Suter
|3,000,000
|José Ureña
|3,000,000
|il-Brendan Rodgers
|2,700,000
|Austin Gomber
|1,650,000
|Brad Hand
|1,500,000
|Harold Castro
|1,300,000
|il-Tyler Kinley
|1,200,000
|Ty Blach
|1,100,000
|Yonathan Daza
|730,000
|il-Lucas Gilbreath
|725,000
|il-Ryan Rolison
|725,000
|Jake Bird
|722,000
|il-Sean Bouchard
|722,000
|Ryan Feltner
|722,000
|Justin Lawrence
|722,000
|Elehuris Montero
|722,000
|Connor Seabold
|722,000
|Brian Serven
|722,000
|Ezequiel Tovar
|722,000
|Alan Trejo
|722,000
|Mike Moustakas
|720,000
|LOS ANGELES DODGERS
|Freddie Freeman
|$25,290,674
|Mookie Betts
|21,158,692
|Clayton Kershaw
|20,000,000
|Chris Taylor
|15,000,000
|Julio Urías
|14,250,000
|Max Muncy
|13,500,000
|Noah Syndergaard
|13,000,000
|J.D. Martinez
|10,000,000
|il-Walker Buehler
|8,025,000
|il-Blake Treinen
|8,000,000
|il-Daniel Hudson
|6,500,000
|David Peralta
|6,500,000
|Will Smith
|5,250,000
|Miguel Rojas
|4,250,000
|Austin Barnes
|3,500,000
|il-Tony Gonsolin
|3,250,000
|Dustin May
|1,675,000
|Yency Almonte
|1,500,000
|Shelby Miller
|1,500,000
|Trayce Thompson
|1,450,000
|Evan Phillips
|1,300,000
|Brusdar Graterol
|1,225,000
|il-Jimmy Nelson
|1,200,000
|Caleb Ferguson
|1,100,000
|il-Alex Reyes
|1,000,000
|il-J.P. Feyereisen
|750,000
|il-Gavin Lux
|750,000
|Alex Vesia
|750,000
|Phil Bickford
|740,000
|Michael Grove
|722,500
|Andre Jackson
|722,500
|James Outman
|722,500
|il-Ryan Pepiot
|722,500
|Miguel Vargas
|722,500
|Jason Heyward
|720,000
|MIAMI MARLINS
|Jorge Soler
|$15,000,000
|Avisaíl García
|12,000,000
|Matt Barnes
|8,375,000
|Jean Segura
|6,500,000
|Sandy Alcantara
|6,300,000
|Luis Arraez
|6,100,000
|Johnny Cueto
|6,000,000
|Joey Wendle
|6,000,000
|Garrett Cooper
|4,200,000
|Dylan Floro
|3,900,000
|Jacob Stallings
|3,350,000
|Tanner Scott
|2,825,000
|Jesus Luzardo
|2,450,000
|Jon Berti
|2,100,000
|Yuli Gurriel
|1,250,000
|JT Chargois
|850,000
|Trevor Rogers
|752,000
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|749,500
|il-Steven Okert
|739,000
|il-Anthony Bender
|738,500
|Jesús Sánchez
|738,000
|Bryan De La Cruz
|736,000
|A.J. Puk
|736,000
|Braxton Garrett
|732,000
|Edward Cabrera
|731,000
|Nick Fortes
|730,000
|il-Tommy Nance
|729,500
|Huascar Brazoban
|724,000
|Andrew Nardi
|723,000
|il-Max Meyer
|721,500
|il-Nic Enright
|720,000
|MILWAUKEE BREWERS
|Christian Yelich
|$24,250,727
|Brandon Woodruff
|10,800,000
|Corbin Burnes
|10,100,000
|Willy Adames
|8,700,000
|Jesse Winker
|8,250,000
|Eric Lauer
|5,075,000
|Rowdy Tellez
|4,950,000
|Luis Urías
|4,700,000
|Freddy Peralta
|3,734,960
|il-Adrian Houser
|3,600,000
|Brian Anderson
|3,500,000
|Wade Miley
|3,500,000
|Devin Williams
|3,350,000
|Victor Caratini
|2,800,000
|Luke Voit
|2,000,000
|Matt Bush
|1,850,000
|Mike Brosseau
|1,400,000
|il-Aaron Ashby
|1,200,000
|Hoby Milner
|1,025,000
|Justin Wilson
|850,000
|William Contreras
|739,000
|il-Tyrone Taylor
|735,400
|il-Bryse Wilson
|732,600
|il-Jason Alexander
|732,500
|Owen Miller
|731,100
|Joel Payamps
|730,500
|Peter Strzelecki
|726,400
|Javy Guerra
|724,500
|Garrett Mitchell
|724,300
|Brice Turang
|720,000
|Gus Varland
|720,000
