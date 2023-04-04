2023 Baseball Salaries

——— ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS Madison Bumgarner $21,882,892 Ketel Marte 11,600,000 Nick Ahmed 10,375,000 Merrill Kelly 8,500,000 Christian Walker 6,500,000 il-Mark Melancon…

——— ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS Madison Bumgarner $21,882,892 Ketel Marte 11,600,000 Nick Ahmed 10,375,000 Merrill Kelly 8,500,000 Christian Walker 6,500,000 il-Mark Melancon 6,000,000 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 5,828,571 Zac Gallen 5,600,000 Andrew Chafin 5,500,000 Zach Davies 4,700,000 il-Carson Kelly 4,275,000 Evan Longoria 4,000,000 Miguel Castro 3,500,000 Josh Rojas 2,575,000 Scott McGough 2,500,000 Corbin Carroll 1,625,000 Kyle Lewis 1,610,000 Cole Sulser 825,000 il-Joe Mantiply 756,000 Kevin Ginkel 746,600 Geraldo Perdomo 738,600 Jake McCarthy 735,600 Alek Thomas 735,200 Kyle Nelson 728,900 il-Corbin Martin 728,400 Jose Herrera 724,300 Drey Jameson 723,600 Ryne Nelson 722,700 Gabriel Moreno 722,500 Carlos Vargas 721,000 ——— ATLANTA BRAVES Matt Olson $21,000,000 Charlie Morton 20,000,000 Marcell Ozuna 18,000,000 Ronald Acuña Jr. 17,000,000 il-Raisel Iglesias 16,000,000 Austin Riley 15,000,000 Max Fried 13,500,000 Eddie Rosario 9,000,000 Travis d’Arnaud 8,000,000 Ozzie Albies 7,000,000 Kirby Yates 6,000,000 Michael Harris II 5,000,000 Collin McHugh 5,000,000 A.J. Minter 4,287,500 Sean Murphy 4,000,000 Kevin Pillar 3,000,000 Joe Jiménez 2,765,000 Orlando Arcia 2,300,000 Lucas Luetge 1,550,000 Jesse Chavez 1,200,000 il-Tyler Matzek 1,200,000 Ehire Adrianza 1,000,000 Spencer Strider 1,000,000 Nick Anderson 875,000 il-Kolby Allard 750,000 Sam Hilliard 750,000 Michael Tonkin 750,000 il-Kyle Wright 750,000 il-Huascar Ynoa 750,000 Dylan Lee 730,000 Jared Shuster 720,000 ——— CHICAGO CUBS Marcus Stroman $25,000,000 il-Seiya Suzuki 18,000,000 il-Kyle Hendricks 14,500,000 Dansby Swanson 14,000,000 Jameson Taillon 14,000,000 Cody Bellinger 12,500,000 Ian Happ 10,850,000 Drew Smyly 8,000,000 Trey Mancini 7,000,000 Yan Gomes 6,000,000 Michael Fulmer 4,000,000 Tucker Barnhart 3,250,000 Nico Hoerner 2,525,000 Brad Boxberger 2,000,000 Nick Madrigal 1,225,000 Luis Torrens 1,200,000 Edwin Ríos 1,000,000 Mark Leiter Jr. 850,000 il-Codi Heuer 785,000 Patrick Wisdom 763,000 Adbert Alzolay 744,750 Justin Steele 740,000 Keegan Thompson 740,000 Julian Merryweather 737,000 Michael Rucker 737,000 il-Brandon Hughes 728,000 Javier Assad 721,500 Hayden Wesneski 721,500 il-Ethan Roberts 721,000 Miles Mastrobuoni 720,500 Eric Hosmer 720,000 ——— CINCINNATI REDS il-Joey Votto $25,000,000 Wil Myers 6,000,000 Kevin Newman 2,662,500 Luis Cessa 2,650,000 Curt Casali 2,500,000 il-Luke Weaver 2,000,000 il-Nick Senzel 1,950,000 Buck Farmer 1,725,000 il-Lucas Sims 1,267,500 Luke Maile 1,175,000 Alex Young 1,150,000 Derek Law 1,000,000 Jason Vosler 1,000,000 il-Justin Dunn 900,000 il-Tejay Antone 770,000 Jonathan India 760,000 Jake Fraley 740,000 Tyler Stephenson 740,000 Jose Barrero 730,000 Alexis Diaz 730,000 Ian Gibaut 730,000 Hunter Greene 730,000 il-Vladimir Gutierrez 730,000 Joel Kuhnel 730,000 Nick Lodolo 730,000 Connor Overton 730,000 il-Antonio Santillan 730,000 Graham Ashcraft 722,500 Stuart Fairchild 722,500 TJ Friedl 722,500 Reiver Sanmartin 722,500 Will Benson 720,000 Fernando Cruz 720,000 Spencer Steer 720,000 ——— COLORADO ROCKIES Kris Bryant $28,000,000 Germán Márquez 15,300,000 Charlie Blackmon 15,000,000 Kyle Freeland 10,500,000 il-Randal Grichuk 10,333,333 il-Daniel Bard 9,500,000 Ryan McMahon 9,000,000 Jurickson Profar 7,710,778 C.J. Cron 7,500,000 il-Antonio Senzatela 7,250,000 Elias Díaz 5,500,000 Pierce Johnson 5,000,000 Dinelson Lamet 5,000,000 Brent Suter 3,000,000 José Ureña 3,000,000 il-Brendan Rodgers 2,700,000 Austin Gomber 1,650,000 Brad Hand 1,500,000 Harold Castro 1,300,000 il-Tyler Kinley 1,200,000 Ty Blach 1,100,000 Yonathan Daza 730,000 il-Lucas Gilbreath 725,000 il-Ryan Rolison 725,000 Jake Bird 722,000 il-Sean Bouchard 722,000 Ryan Feltner 722,000 Justin Lawrence 722,000 Elehuris Montero 722,000 Connor Seabold 722,000 Brian Serven 722,000 Ezequiel Tovar 722,000 Alan Trejo 722,000 Mike Moustakas 720,000 ——— LOS ANGELES DODGERS Freddie Freeman $25,290,674 Mookie Betts 21,158,692 Clayton Kershaw 20,000,000 Chris Taylor 15,000,000 Julio Urías 14,250,000 Max Muncy 13,500,000 Noah Syndergaard 13,000,000 J.D. Martinez 10,000,000 il-Walker Buehler 8,025,000 il-Blake Treinen 8,000,000 il-Daniel Hudson 6,500,000 David Peralta 6,500,000 Will Smith 5,250,000 Miguel Rojas 4,250,000 Austin Barnes 3,500,000 il-Tony Gonsolin 3,250,000 Dustin May 1,675,000 Yency Almonte 1,500,000 Shelby Miller 1,500,000 Trayce Thompson 1,450,000 Evan Phillips 1,300,000 Brusdar Graterol 1,225,000 il-Jimmy Nelson 1,200,000 Caleb Ferguson 1,100,000 il-Alex Reyes 1,000,000 il-J.P. Feyereisen 750,000 il-Gavin Lux 750,000 Alex Vesia 750,000 Phil Bickford 740,000 Michael Grove 722,500 Andre Jackson 722,500 James Outman 722,500 il-Ryan Pepiot 722,500 Miguel Vargas 722,500 Jason Heyward 720,000 ——— MIAMI MARLINS Jorge Soler $15,000,000 Avisaíl García 12,000,000 Matt Barnes 8,375,000 Jean Segura 6,500,000 Sandy Alcantara 6,300,000 Luis Arraez 6,100,000 Johnny Cueto 6,000,000 Joey Wendle 6,000,000 Garrett Cooper 4,200,000 Dylan Floro 3,900,000 Jacob Stallings 3,350,000 Tanner Scott 2,825,000 Jesus Luzardo 2,450,000 Jon Berti 2,100,000 Yuli Gurriel 1,250,000 JT Chargois 850,000 Trevor Rogers 752,000 Jazz Chisholm Jr. 749,500 il-Steven Okert 739,000 il-Anthony Bender 738,500 Jesús Sánchez 738,000 Bryan De La Cruz 736,000 A.J. Puk 736,000 Braxton Garrett 732,000 Edward Cabrera 731,000 Nick Fortes 730,000 il-Tommy Nance 729,500 Huascar Brazoban 724,000 Andrew Nardi 723,000 il-Max Meyer 721,500 il-Nic Enright 720,000 ——— MILWAUKEE BREWERS Christian Yelich $24,250,727 Brandon Woodruff 10,800,000 Corbin Burnes 10,100,000 Willy Adames 8,700,000 Jesse Winker 8,250,000 Eric Lauer 5,075,000 Rowdy Tellez 4,950,000 Luis Urías 4,700,000 Freddy Peralta 3,734,960 il-Adrian Houser 3,600,000 Brian Anderson 3,500,000 Wade Miley 3,500,000 Devin Williams 3,350,000 Victor Caratini 2,800,000 Luke Voit 2,000,000 Matt Bush 1,850,000 Mike Brosseau 1,400,000 il-Aaron Ashby 1,200,000 Hoby Milner 1,025,000 Justin Wilson 850,000 William Contreras 739,000 il-Tyrone Taylor 735,400 il-Bryse Wilson 732,600 il-Jason Alexander 732,500 Owen Miller 731,100 Joel Payamps 730,500 Peter Strzelecki 726,400 Javy Guerra 724,500 Garrett Mitchell 724,300 Brice Turang 720,000 Gus Varland 720,000

